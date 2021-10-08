Rihanna dresses up as Medusa and appears on magazine cover

Rihanna dresses as Medusa and appears on magazine cover | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful singer and now Barbadian businesswoman, Rihanna, has many talents, because apart from singing beautiful and having an excellent sense of the fashion, has also become one of the most capable people to promote her products and she herself is the model who is responsible for wearing outfits that attract attention on social networks.

For this same reason, she was invited to participate on the cover of a british magazine call GQ, in which she appeared on its cover posing dressed as the famous mythological creature of a woman who wears snakes instead of hair: jellyfish.









However, the photographs are not from this year but date back to 2013 When the singer was still in musical activity and had one of the most attractive silhouettes in the world of music, something that has changed a little, or because she has not been taking care of herself as much as she did before.

In the first of the images we can see her opening her mouth and showing huge fangs her hair made of snakes and also with a snake on the neck as well as accessories that combined perfectly.

He was wearing only the lower part of a Swimwear So she had to use her arms to cover her charms in the later images, she changed the wig for a single snake, which she used in a very attractive way to show off her incredible curves and her most hidden tattoos.

Rihanna always ready to look splendid in front of the cameras.



In fact, I made some of the most conquering faces with which she manages to fall in love with more and more people who consider themselves her admirers and who are always looking to observe her in this way and support her in any project in which she participates.

There is no doubt that this photo shoot for the magazine was a great success and it would work perfectly if I did it again so we could not rule out that this happens.

In this month of October, Rihanna may consider dressing up as some other creature, so we will have to keep an eye on her official publications in case she shares something like that.