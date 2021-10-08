Rihanna conquers with brown crossover minitop and ripped baggy jeans

If there is a celebrity capable of causing a sensation wherever she goes with her styles always daring, modern and irremediably cool, that’s rihanna.

Whatever the occasion, the star always dazzles in fashion with her unsurpassed outfits faithful to their exuberant, sensual and original style when it comes to dressing.

The last clear example of this he gave with the look that he orchestrated for his last outing in which he not only became the center of attention, but also a fashion inspiration for fall.

Rihanna creates the look relaxed ideal for fall

In recent days, the famous was caught wasting her characteristic sense of fashion on her arrival at the exclusive private club San Vicente Bungalows, in Los Angeles; reported Daily Mail.

During the party night, RiRi caught all the flashes in one look with which he proved once again that simplicity has nothing to do with it as far as fashion is concerned.

On this dinner outing, the 33-year-old singer opted for wearing a sexy brown crossover minitop with deep v-neckline.

The blouse, which exposed her abdomen, is one of the most trendy and stylish for the last few months, but only suitable for the most daring due to its revealing nature.

The one born in Barbados combined it in contrast with a very fashionable garment for its comfort, versatility and infallibility this time: a couple of relaxed baggy jeans.

Of course, Rihanna did not wear just any model, but high-waisted ones to emphasize her curvy figure and strategic rips to achieve a rebellious air or rocker chic.









It was complemented with one of the coats that best encapsulates the autumn-winter season: one woven oversize cream color which took half put on his way out of the establishment.

Perfect accessories for a look like no other

The creator of Savage X Fenty completed his styling with elegant and chameleonic sandals with black straps.

As for accessories, as an inveterate lover of glitter, added several necklaces of all styles and sizes in gold that fell on his decolletage.

With this decision, he verified that the trend of layering in jewelry not only remains fashionable, also it is an ideal way to elevate without overloading any outfit.

The billionaire ended the outfit casual but no less sensational with a makeup in golden tones that highlighted the beauty of her face. He finished leaving his untamed mane with loose curls.

In this output, Rihanna not only became the focus of all eyes as usual, also reaffirmed itself as an icon of fashion and inspiration when dressing.

And it is that he verified that he is not only capable of mix trends and timelessness without giving up your personal style in a look without equal.

It also reminded us that self-confidence is essential to shine anywhere, regardless of the outfit you wear.

