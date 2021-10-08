René Franco supports Eugenio Derbez’s new project: ‘Acapulco is the best comedy series’

After Eugenio Derbez announced his return to the small screen with the series ‘Acapulco’, the actor’s followers were waiting for its premiere.

After Eugenio Derbez announced his return to the small screen with the series ‘Acapulco’, the actor’s followers were waiting for its premiere.

This October 8 by Apple TV + two episodes of ‘Acapulco’ were published, which was cataloged by René Franco as “the best comedy series”.

René Franco was amazed by Eugenio Derbez’s ‘Acapulco’

Since René Franco announced in ‘La Taquilla’ that he would talk about the new series by Eugenio Derbez, he was very enthusiastic, saying “it is the best comedy series”.

The announcer stressed that ‘Acapulco’ “is the best comedy series I have seen in 5 years,” which he said would open up the opportunity for Eugenio Derbez to act worldwide.

Although he pointed out that “it was not written or created by Eugenio Derbez”, as he is an executive producer, he said that the actor deserved the reputation at the level of Adam Sandler.

René Franco pointed out that the series in every sense has a go-ahead and listed some:

Locker room

Casting

Script

Setting

Jokes

“How good is Acapulco, the most fun in a long time.”

René Franco says that Eugenio in ‘Acapulco’ is spectacular

Likewise, René Franco said that although only 2 episodes were released on Apple TV +, he can name ‘Acapulco’ as “a jewel.”

From the point of view of the announcer, the performance of Eugenio Derbez will make him known worldwide and that he could be compared to Adam Sandler and Will Ferrell.









“The man is a damn God of comedy … it is time for the internationalization of Derbez.”

He considered that it is possible that Eugenio Derbez “had not had that level of comedy because of the resources”, but on this occasion “he took it to his maximum capacity”.

René Franco pointed out that Eugenio Derbez is made to play comedy roles, because in his opinion, when he does “serious roles he is very forced.”

He explained that unlike his participation in ‘CODA’ which has been highly applauded, for him, that Eugenio Derbez is serious does not give the best of his performance.

With information from SDP Noticias.