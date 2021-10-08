Regé-Jean Page, his first leading role will be in the remake of El Santo

Regé-Jean Page became one of the hottest actors and his name was soon included in the list of the most attractive after his role in the period series The Bridgertons. The artist seduced the audience by becoming the Duke of Hastings, a character that unfortunately will not incarnate in the second season of the series that is already recording its new plots. Regé-Jean is not, however, stopped, on the contrary, all he does is add more and more projects to an agenda that does not stop increasing. It is no wonder that he has very little free time left, although he has taken advantage of one of those moments to walk the red carpet of the world premiere in London of the film The harder they fall, directed by Jeymes Samuel and starring Idris Elba, Regina King and Jonathan Majors, among others.

It’s official: Regé Jean Page takes his girlfriend to their last public engagement

VIEW GALLERY





Seeing the 31-year-old British artist in full dress again and just as attractive as when he played an English aristocrat from the early 19th century increases the desire to see him on screen again. What are the next projects you are working on? And what is more important: will we have to wait a long time for its premiere? Their signings were already known by The Gray Many Dungeons and Dragons. The first film, which is based on the novel by Mark Graney and slated for release in 2022, tells the story of Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), a former CIA agent turned assassin who is pursued by his partner, Lloyd Hansen ( Chris Evans). In addition to Page, Ana De Armas, the unstoppable Bond girl in Hollywood, Wagner Moura, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush and Julia Butters participate. In the second, he will share a cast with Chris Pine, Michelle Rodríguez, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis and Chloe Coleman. The two tapes are in post-production phase so they are expected to see the light next year.









It will be ‘The Saint’

To these titles is added his first leading role, which will be in a mythical story that previously starred Roger Moore (on television in the 60s) and Val Kilmer (on film in 1997). Its about reboot from The Saint, based on Leslie Charteris’ adventure novels that were released in the 1920s. Simon Templar, the character created by Charteris, will come to life again thanks to the script by Kwame Kwei-Armah and with the look of the new movie heartthrob. Add and go for Regé-Jean who has also caught the attention of the creator of Fargo, Noah Hawley, who is preparing a heist action movie. The details of Page’s role? We will have to wait.

VIEW GALLERY





After participating in The Bridgertons and For the people, the ABC series about lawyers, the actor said he wanted a change. “What attracts me the most about this job is facing the unexpected. There are many different directions that can be taken in this profession. It is not so much knowing where you want to go, it is knowing that there are other ways in which you can work and continue exploring options ”, he explained. On this increasingly firm path, success goes hand in hand with his girlfriend, Emily… yes, he is in love! She is copywriter by profession and combines it with his passion, football, giving it a charitable approach since he is part of Football Beyond Borders (FBB), an organization that uses sport to educate and enrich the lives of the youngest, especially those who come from more fragile situations. Maybe we’ll see her with him again at the next premiere.







To know the most relevant of hola.com and not miss articles like this, subscribe to our newsletter here.