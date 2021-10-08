Recommendations to enjoy the great moment of Chilean cinema – Télam

The recent Netflix premiere of the documentary “Colonia Dignidad: A German sect in Chile” It is a good way to get closer not only to an investigation that reconstructs in detail a story as fascinating as it is heartbreaking that marked the last 60 years of trans-Andean society, but also to a moment of splendor in Chilean audiovisuals. And we talk about audiovisual because the phenomenon reaches fiction, animation and documentary shorts and feature films, as well as series.

“Colonia Dignidad”

Although this documentary, divided into six parts of one hour each, is a co-production with Germany, it can be said that the Chilean contribution (among the creators is the talented local documentary maker Cristin Leighton) was decisive.

From a remarkable network of archival materials and revealing testimonies (like that of Salo Luna), the series describes the emergence (when in 1961 some Germanic settlers settled in the Maule Region), heyday (during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, with whom they maintained a very close and fruitful relationship) and each of that enclave run with a heavy hand until his death in April 2010 by the Nazi Paul Schfer.

Child abuse, brainwashing, collusion with power (There was a clandestine detention and torture center) … in that supposedly peaceful and picturesque enclave that maintained German traditions, there was, indeed, an accumulation of horrors and perversions.

Today, renamed Villa Baviera, the community run by descendants of its founders tries to sustain the place as a tourist center amid controversies and wounds that are still far from healing. The Netflix series, however, is not the only recent approach to the subject. In fact, one of the most awarded documentaries at festivals in the last year has been “Songs of repression”, moving record of Marianne Hougen-Moraga and Estephan Wagner.

Chile is also the last South American country to have won the Oscar for Best International Film in 2018 with “A fantastic woman”by Sebastin Lelio (available on Amazon Prime Video). And precisely Lelio is one of the filmmakers of that origin who have already established themselves in the international arena with titles such as “Disobedience” (Netflix), with Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams, and “Gloria Bell” (Amazon Prime Video), starring Julianne Moore, which is an English remake of a previous hit by the director himself as “Glory” (can be seen in Qubit). Another unavoidable filmmaker is Pablo Larran -also a powerful producer along with his brother Juan de Dios-, who oscillates between Chilean productions such as “Tony Manero” (Netflix), “No” (Netflix and Amazon Prime Video), “The club” (Netflix), “Neruda” (Amazon Prime Video) and “Ema” (MUBI), and other films shot abroad such as “Jackie” (HBO Max), with Natalie Portman as Jackie Kennedy; and another biopic like the brand new one “Spencer”, with Kristen Stewart as Lady Di.

But since Lelio and Larran are already two established authors, it is good to escape the “dictatorship” of algorithms that always highlight the same titles with a wide production deployment to find small and valuable Chilean films on the different streaming platforms.

“The mole agent”









Documentary of 2020, by Maite Alberdi (Netflix). Nominated for an Oscar for Best Documentary Feature Film, This new film from the talented director of “La Once” follows Sergio Chamy, a charming 83-year-old widower with more enthusiasm than talent for working in Spain. After training in the use of the cell phone camera and WhatsApp (fundamental tools for his mission), the protagonist goes into a nursing home to monitor an old woman who could be abused in that nursing home. Between the observational documentary, the film noir, the detective films, the comedy of entanglements and even certain romantic and emotional features, it is a tragicomic and bittersweet proposal with a few inspired passages of undoubted authenticity.

From the year 2019, by Joanna Reposi Garibaldi (Amazon Prime Video). Pedro Lemebel (1952-2015) was a writer, performer and activist Chilean who became a world literary celebrity, a symbol of resistance to Pinochetism, a benchmark in the fight for the rights of the LGBTIQ + community. The director met the artist in 1999 and in 2007 they both decided to start this film project that for many years remained on standby. With an extraordinary archive material due to the intimacy and viscerality of his images, Reposi Garibaldi exhibits Lemebel’s thought, actions, feelings, contradictions, traumas and creative genius. Beyond the controversies it generated in his country, what really matters is that the film manages to convey the passion, the talent, the intensity, the capacity for provocation, the fighting spirit and several of the multiple facets of an artist who sought always transcending the limits, the prejudices and the repressions of a quite pacata society like the Chilean one.

“I’m afraid, bullfighter”

2020 film, by Rodrigo Seplveda (Amazon Prime Video). And continuing with Lemebel, in 2001 he published what would be his only novel, in which he narrated an impossible love story in times of the failed attack on Augusto Pinochet occurred on September 7, 1986. Much of the artistic triumph of the film is due to the extraordinary work of Alfredo Castro, who builds with the character of La Loca del Frente, a veteran low-class transvestite who occupies a decadent tenement and survives by prostituting herself, one of the best performances of his already distinguished career. Romantic epic in dark times, “I am afraid, bullfighter” (which has something of the Almodovarian spirit) approaches clandestinity and repression from a double perspective: political and sexual.

From Marialy Rivas (Netflix). Daniela, An adolescent from an evangelical family, she decides to experience her sexuality to the fullest. The 2013 film plays with the two poles that constitute the main character: the exaggerated conservatism of his family clashes strongly with the main character’s searches. The tension between the two irreconcilable extremes finds an escape point from the creation of a blog, which allows Daniela to comment on her experiences from the “anonymity” of the web, but also allows Rivas to explore different narratives and address the dissolution between the public and the private.

By Luis Alejandro Prez (Netflix). This premium pear of the year 2020 reflects the growing discontent and discontent of the youth of Santiago in a powerful portrait that does not need the underlining or the obvious denunciation. Hip hop, graffiti, tattoos, joints, hormonal explosion, will to live from music against adult prejudices, generational differences (conflicts with parents and teachers), police repression, educational and economic problems, poor neighborhoods, dissatisfaction with the state of things, tensions and loyalties within the group of friends … Prez addresses several recurring themes of youth films, with the initiation rituals that mark the entrance to adult life, those intimate contradictions between the desire for discovery and the feeling of permanent frustration, of never being in the right place at the right time.

“Too late to die young”

Film of 2018, by Dominga Sotomayor (Amazon Prime Video). The action takes place in a specific space and in an even more determined time, but it refers to any place and at any time. December 1989 and early 1990, for example. Squeeze the heat of the austral summer. On the rural outskirts of Santiago de Chile a community of friends or family seems oblivious to the changes in their country… And yet, everything is changing between its members. It is the beginning of the end of the Pinochet dictatorship.

“Nobody knows I’m here”

From 2020, by Gaspar Antillo (Netflix). Some flashbacks and some textured images of old VHS show us a children’s casting, some musical performances and the certainty of a hoax. The little Memo has a wonderful voice, but a little “television” look. Instead, Angelo has all the looks in the world and turns into a juvenile idol … lip-syncing (from Memo recordings, of course). Already today, Memo (Jorge Garcia, seen in the series Lost) is an obese man who lives in seclusion with his uncle (Luis Gnecco) in an isolated sheep house / farm / tannery in southern Chile. He hardly speaks and has done his best to deal with his traumatic past through denial, isolation and loneliness. But in the most unexpected way to arrive at the place Marta (Millaray Lobos), a young woman who is interested in him and his history, also opening the possibility of some love and of breaking that paralyzing ostracism. Newcomer Antillo comes out on top of generally thorny issues such as child exploitation, reveling in pathos and tortured characters. It does so, in short, with more nobility than blackness.

By Claudia Huaiquimilla (Amazon Prime Video). This raw opera from 2016 tells the life stories of two fifteen-year-olds from different origins, split families and hard lives who meet in the south of the country in the midst of a violent conflict between the government and the Mapuche community over a land claim. At the start of the film Tano commits a robbery and, after being arrested, is sent to live with his father as the last chance before being locked up in a juvenile institute.. Cheo, for his part, is a young Mapuche who lives with his mother, one of the leaders of the community, and is a victim of bullying and segregation in secondary school. Some bonds of friendship will be established between the two boys, while the context (not only school, but also due to police repression, pressures from the social worker, deep generational differences and typical adolescent anguish) is increasingly heartbreaking. Built with solidity and conviction, it is much more than a simple pamphlet with a politically correct vocation.