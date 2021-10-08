Pride and heart put France in the final

Watching a game between Belgium and France is comparable to sitting in a cinema seat, with the room to yourself, and watching the latest Steven Spielberg film. A real show. At least for the neutral viewer.

They met face to face two of the best selections with possibly the two best pitchforks in all of football. Hazard-Lukaku-De Bruyne on the one hand; Mbappé-Griezmann-Benzema on the other.

It was the Belgian side that dominated during the first half. Without Kanté, Deschamps improvised a defense of three centrals, with some Rabiot and Pogba totally lost in the center of the field.

Lukaku, the immovable buoy, and De Bruyne, the lighthouse on which the whole attack revolves, they met again and again to drive a defense that was not at Juventus Stadium crazy.

From the boots of the ‘citizen’ the two goals of Belgium came out in the night of Turin. First, for a Carrasco who played with Pavard before beating a Lloris who had saved the goal minutes before.

But a good stop does not compensate the two goals from Belgium, both for his stick. If Carrasco scored on the left, Lukaku, with a powerful shot, did so on the right.

Knocked out, practically sunk and not knowing what to play, France appreciated the break. Deschamps reviewed and replaced his ideas, who also took advantage of the step taken back by Belgium in the match.

France shot of champion prideThat is still missing from a Belgium that, despite having the best generation in its history, is not capable of taking the last step, the one that turns the great teams into legends.









France grew up and threw himself on the neck of a downcast Belgium. Deschamps endured with his approach, but the attitude was totally different. And there appeared the individual quality of the attack.

First of a Benzema touched with a wand in this start of the championship. He scored between five defenders to give wings to a France that he never stopped believing.

Griezmann, another of the world champion’s mainstays, forced a penalty that Mbappé took advantage of to get rid of the disappointment of the European Championship.

The two fighters reached the final phase with their tongues hanging out. Nobody wanted an extension30 more minutes of suffering. There came the final whiplash of a stadium with few joys this year.

It went from Belgian joy, with Lukaku’s goal, to sadness, when seeing how it was canceled by offside, already disappointment, when Theo, who like when he was little, played with his brother, culminated a comeback of those that are remembered over the years.