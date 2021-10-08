Friday, October 8, 2021
Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence causes pro-abortion controversy

By Sonia Gupta
(CRHoy.com) American actress, Jennifer Lawrence caused controversy in social networks after going -pregnant- to a pro-abortion march.

It was also the actress and comedian, Amy Schumer who shared an image with Lawrence at the demonstration, which they attended with banners in favor of the decriminalization of abortion.

“I don’t have a uterus and she is pregnant but here we are,” Schumer wrote on Instagram.

Lawrence carried a sign that read “women cannot be free if they do not control their bodies,” while Schumer’s stated that “abortion is essential.”




In social networks a whole debate was opened by the appearance of Lawrence in the march, because many consider it contradictory that she participates while pregnant. However, other users congratulated her for advocating for women’s reproductive rights.

Last month the interpreter of “The Hunger Games” was caught by paparazzi while walking through New York with her prominent belly, the result of her marriage to Cooke Maroney, whom she married in October 2019.




Sonia Gupta
