PewDiePie assures that The Squid Game is a plagiarism of several animes »Hero Network

It is no secret to anyone that the series of the moment is The Squid Game. Premiered in Netflix, presents us with a surreal plot in which several characters are immersed in a series of challenges with deadly consequences, but those who manage to overcome them will be greatly rewarded. The series is being a total success on the streaming platform and aims to become the most watched on it. However, the greatest YouTuber of the world, PewDiePie, assured that it is plagiarism.

PewDiePie says The Squid Game is plagiarism

The YouTuber with the most subscribers in the world, PewDiePie, spoke of the phenomenon of Netflix during one of his streams while playing a game of Roblox themed with The Squid Game. In it, he mentioned that the Korean series is nothing more than a plagiarism of various Japanese anime, adding that he is surprised that “No one else is talking about such an obvious subject.”

To support his opinion, the YouTuber He did not hesitate to give a couple of examples: Kaiji from Nobuyuki Fukumoto and Liar Game from Shinobu Kaitani. While what he says is partly true PewDiePie, You cannot detract from the Korean series for the success it has had and instead of taking it solely as plagiarism, we must see the positive side of this and that is that the genre of this type of series could become popular in the future.









Then we will leave you with the video for you to enjoy:

If you liked this content, we invite you to take a look at: JOHNNY DEPP IS INTERRUPTED DURING AN AMBER HEARD AUDIO PRESS CONFERENCE

If you want to be aware of more news related to the world of series, movies, anime, video games and others, do not hesitate to follow us on our Facebook and instagram page, where you will find updated and interesting content We are waiting for you!

Follow this and other news in our HERO Esports APP, download to your mobile phone Android or IOS. In addition, you can follow the main esports competitions, teams and results, all in one place.