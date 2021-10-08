Penelope and Almodóvar, a friendship beyond a director and his muse

After his successful passage through the Venice festival, ‘Parallel mothers’ premieres throughout Spain and underpins, once again, the great relationship that exists between Pedro Almodovar and Penelope Cruz. It is well known that the director and actress have a special affection for each other and that this is, surely, the director’s most solid union with one of his famous ‘Almodóvar girls’. “I have never seen the adoration that Pedro has with you,” he commented. Carmen Maura at a round table with the actresses of ‘Return’ held in 2006, the year the film was released. And, certainly, the filmography of both has already come together on seven occasions, the first being Pe’s small intervention in ‘Trembling flesh’.

“The luck of having a genius in your life”, Penelope said in one of her publications Instagram. The truth is that the relationship of the Madrilenian with the manchego began, like that of many other people, from an admiration, hers. The actress has always recounted the impression of entering a dark room as a teenager, to see ‘Tie me up’. It was the year 1991 and the interpretation of Victoria April It marked her deeply and made her want to dedicate her life to acting. He also wanted to know everything about the author of that twisted manners film that put Stockholm syndrome on the table.

A review of the actress’s Instagram shows the mutual affection between the genius and his muse; an affection that has grown as they shot movies together. The photographs of her with the director, accompanied by praise, are innumerable. The few interviews that a very shy person like Penelope has offered to the media are also full of allusions to that special friendship: “I like that professionally it is very demanding and put myself in their hands, because in their hands I become plasticine. With him you can afford it and our friendship relationship makes things easier for us, because he knows me very well, he can give you an X-ray of my personality (…). That relationship is not going to make me forget on the set that he is the director, because the way I enjoy him is putting myself in his hands. The hands of a genius, and I never use that word, never. ”









At the 2000 Oscars, that mythical “Peeedro!” that the actress pronounced when she gave the award to Almodóvar was a sample of that good harmony. Before he took the stage to collect the Oscar for best foreign language film, mentioning in passing the virgins his family was devoted to, Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas were the best ambassadors of his career; the right people to present you with a much desired Oscar. Pe and Pedro’s relationship continued with ‘Volver’, and this time he gave the actress to Raimunda, one of the best characters of his entire career. At that time, she still did not go out with Javier Bardem or was the mother of two children, as she is now. In addition, he had been making the Americas for several years, enhancing his international profile with films that ranged from the openly commercial (‘Sahara’ in 2005) to the story with a certain artistic flair (‘Blow’ in 2001). The truth is that since ‘No news from God’In 2001, Penelope had not shot any Spanish national film. It can be said, therefore, that Almodóvar brought it closer to our industry. With ‘Volver’ there was a lot of talk about the ‘return’ of Carmen Maura or Chus Lampreave to the filmography of the manchego, of the return to its origins. But little was said about the return of Penélope Cruz to Spanish cinema.

Penelope, with Blanca Portillo in ‘Volver’. (Cordon Press)

The international recognition that followed (the Oscar for best supporting actress for ‘Vicky Cristina Barcelona’ and the nomination for ‘Nine’) was accompanied by several works alongside his friend Almodóvar. The actress was just as right-handed defending ‘Broken Embraces’ (2009) as other obvious blunders of the genius, such as ‘The Passenger Lovers’ (2013), in which his presence was anecdotal. In the early 2010s it was published that Pedro would be Leo’s godfather, Penelope’s first son with Javier Bardem. Neither confirmed or denied it, since both (and especially she) are great guardians of her private life.

Almodóvar, with Milena Smit and Penélope Cruz in the presentation of ‘Parallel Mothers’. (EFE)

The latter has been a golden decade for the director and his muse, a few years that have also strengthened their friendship. ‘Pain and glory’ or ‘Parallel mothers’ they have become an essential duo for modern cinema. Some say that, as with another famous binomial, the one formed by Martin Scorsese and Leonardo Dicaprio, there is a before and after in Almodóvar’s filmography after Penelope Cruz’s irruption in it. And the good thing is that, after the professional aspect, there is still that special affection between two great friends. Statements like the following, collected by ‘ABC’, they leave no room for doubt: “Penelope was born to be an actress, she is someone extremely emotional. It is fortunate that she has chosen a profession that allows her to express feelings that would be too many for a normal person”.