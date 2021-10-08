Friday, October 8, 2021
HomeCelebrity"Over my dead body"
Celebrity

“Over my dead body”

By Arjun Sethi
0
38




This September 30, the new film in the saga of James Bond, ‘No Time to Die’, which will have a cast of actors led by Daniel Craig, who will leave the saga after five films in 15 years, and will feature the participation of Ana de Armas and Rami Malek, among others.

The 53-year-old British actor has already said goodbye to his teammates in tears, and now the only thing left to know is who will play James Bond in upcoming movies. A name that, according to the producer, Barbara Broccoli, will be decided in 2022. “We want Daniel to have his moment of celebration,” he said.

Hugh Jackman, the ideal candidate?

Among the different options being considered, one of them is Hugh Jackman, about which Daniel Craig has spoken in an interview with Lorraine Kelly, assuring that the interpreter of Wolverine will not be Agent 007: “It won’t be. Above my corpse”, he pointed out between laughs.




Clearly everything has been in a joking tone, and the fact is that both actors are good friends, and they came to share a work on Broadway in 2009, with ‘A Steady Rain’. For his part, the Australian has not hesitated to respond to him through his social networks, sharing that piece of Craig’s interview: “Well … that ends the rumor! Daniel, friend, you will always be 007 to me. ‘No time to die’. I’m in“.

Notably, before Craig became James Bond, Hugh Jackman was one of the candidates to be, although at first he was not interested. “At the time I was not. I was going to shoot X-Men 2, Wolverine had become this thing in my life, and I did not want to be doing two iconic characters at the same time,” he confessed to the ‘British Press Association’ in 2011.

Despite everything, the Australian has always said that he is a character he would like to play: “I have always wanted to be 007. He is the only British superhero,” he told ‘The Project’, where he insisted that he “would seriously consider it.”


Previous articleNetflix: Most SUPERNATURAL Movie nominated for Best Horror Movie; ideal to see this October 8
Next articleDouble date this weekend on AXN with Keanu Reeves
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv