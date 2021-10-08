“Over my dead body”

This September 30, the new film in the saga of James Bond, ‘No Time to Die’, which will have a cast of actors led by Daniel Craig, who will leave the saga after five films in 15 years, and will feature the participation of Ana de Armas and Rami Malek, among others.

The 53-year-old British actor has already said goodbye to his teammates in tears, and now the only thing left to know is who will play James Bond in upcoming movies. A name that, according to the producer, Barbara Broccoli, will be decided in 2022. “We want Daniel to have his moment of celebration,” he said.

Hugh Jackman, the ideal candidate?

Among the different options being considered, one of them is Hugh Jackman, about which Daniel Craig has spoken in an interview with Lorraine Kelly, assuring that the interpreter of Wolverine will not be Agent 007: “It won’t be. Above my corpse”, he pointed out between laughs.









Clearly everything has been in a joking tone, and the fact is that both actors are good friends, and they came to share a work on Broadway in 2009, with ‘A Steady Rain’. For his part, the Australian has not hesitated to respond to him through his social networks, sharing that piece of Craig’s interview: “Well … that ends the rumor! Daniel, friend, you will always be 007 to me. ‘No time to die’. I’m in“.

Notably, before Craig became James Bond, Hugh Jackman was one of the candidates to be, although at first he was not interested. “At the time I was not. I was going to shoot X-Men 2, Wolverine had become this thing in my life, and I did not want to be doing two iconic characters at the same time,” he confessed to the ‘British Press Association’ in 2011.

Despite everything, the Australian has always said that he is a character he would like to play: “I have always wanted to be 007. He is the only British superhero,” he told ‘The Project’, where he insisted that he “would seriously consider it.”