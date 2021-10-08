Orlando Bloom takes the stage to rescue Katy Perry, could not breathe

Katy Perry appeared on stage at Variety’s 2021 Power of Women, where she participated singing some of their songs; however, he experienced a discreet emergency.

The prince to the rescue? Her husband, the actor Orlando Bloom, who came to the rescue to help her with her wardrobe.

The singer was about to sing one of her songs when she did not feel comfortable, because the corset of her dress was too tight, for which couldn’t breathe, much less sing.

“Orlando, can you undo my corset? It’s tight and I can’t sing,” he said into the microphone before everyone present.

Orlando quickly went up to help Katy and asked her to lower the whole zip: “Lower everything, I have a girdle“, Told him.

.@Katy Perry got a little help from her fiancé Orlando Bloom before singing at Variety’s ‘Power of Women’ event. pic.twitter.com/2mv14A3XPl – Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 2, 2021

Orlando managed to free his beloved and gave her a kiss on the shoulder before leaving the stage: total love. “Okay, now I can breathe,” he said and Katy called him “my hero”, which made us all sigh at the beauty of the moment.

Photo credit: AP









