October 8: A day like today …

Today is October 8, 2021 and here some interesting facts to know in the history of this day.

Today is the day of the Nativity of Our Lady. ESPECIAL / Photo by Tim Zänkert on Unsplash.



The Santoral

Today October 8 is the Nativity of Our Lady (the miraculous birth of the Virgin Mary), in addition to the saints of Susana de Blois, Simeón, Artemón, Demetrio, Hugo, Valeria and Polena, among others.

Today is actor Matt Damon’s birthday. AFP.



Famous birthdays

Today Hollywood stars such as actor Matt Damon, renowned actress Sigourney Weaver are celebrating their birthday and the famous Emily Procter, actress known for her participation in CSI: Miami as Calleigh Duquesne.

Juan Domingo Perón was born on October 8, 1895. AP.



An October 8 in history

In the world

On a day like today but 1895, Juan Domingo Perón was born, who was President of the Nation of Argentina. The politician died on July 1, 1974 in his native country.









The Colegio de México was founded on October 8, 1940. ESPECIAL / Photo by Alexander Schimmeck on Unsplash.



In Mexico

On October 8, 1940, the Colegio de México (Colmex) was founded.. Colmex is a public higher education school specialized in social sciences and humanities.

XM