New DC FanDome Trailer Shows First Official Image Of Black Adam

A small dose of the next movie by Black adam has been revealed in a new trailer for DC Comics virtual convention, DC FanDome.

This morning DC Comics revealed a new trailer for DC FanDome with many of the actors and actresses who will participate in the convention to present the multiple projects of the company, which includes The batman, the series of Peacemaker, Shazam! 2, besides video games like Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and his next comics, but perhaps the most striking part of the trailer was a very brief sequence that includes Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the infamous Black Adam.

Around the second 30 of the video The Rock appears illuminated by lightning and making one of his usual gestures of always. Here’s the trailer:









The movie of Black adam has been in development longer than you imagine, but finally on October 16 more official images of the film will be revealed or, in the best of cases, the first trailer that finally shows everything that lies in store for us in the solo story of this DC Comics antihero.

Black adam is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and also will include the Justice Society of America. The team will consist of Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, and Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate.

Will be released July 29, 2022.

***

Caja Negra is a journey into the bowels of the history of cinema and pop culture; a space to break down the films and genres that we are most passionate about. Only through our channel Youtube.