Netflix: Most SUPERNATURAL Movie nominated for Best Horror Movie; ideal to see this October 8

New launches on the platform

A chilling tape

What is “Dark Shadows” about?

It is the American film of supernatural drama combined with comedy, which is based on the gothic television series “Dark Shadows”; It was directed by Tim Burton and starred Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Helena Bonham Carter, Eva Green and Chloë Moretz.

The film was released on May 11, 2012, and is now hosted on the streaming giant, Netflix, among the top spots for the most viewed movies on the acclaimed platform.

“Dark Shadows”, follows the story of the Collins family who move to Liverpool, England, where they built their estates; later, the Collins’ young son, Barnabas, meets Angelique Bouchard, with whom he immediately falls in love with him.

A story of spite

Angelique’s mother, a witch, warns her not to socialize with him, however, she does not give up and for many years she hopes to be loved by Barnabas.

Later, in 1776, Barnabas, a character played by Johnny Depp, who is now a grown man, falls in love with a young woman named Josette Dupress, a character played by Bella Hearthcote, who immediately wins the scorn of Angelique, who was waiting for Barnabas during years, and now works for her.

Angelique’s obsession is so great that it leads her to curse the Collins family; first by killing Barnabas’s parents in an alleged accident, and later by enchanting Josette to jump off a cliff into the sea.

Here the trailer of the tape

Barnabas, finding himself so heartbroken, tries to end his life, but fails because Angelique curses him with the immortal life of a vampire, and also makes the citizens go against him and lock him alive in a coffin.

Below we show you the trailer of said film production hosted on the streaming platform, and which achieved a nomination in 2013 for Empire for Best Horror Film: