Friday, October 8, 2021
Movies and documentaries to understand climate change

By Arjun Sethi
This Colombian fiction police series invites us to discover the secrets of the Amazon and its indigenous communities through a plot where mystery and magic dance in unison. Created by Diego Ramírez Schrempp, Mauricio Leiva-Cock and Jenny Ceballos, Green Border takes us to accompany a Colombian detective who plunges into the jungle to investigate four femicides, not knowing that she will find an even bigger story.

Okja (2017)

Friendship and empathy are the foundation of Okja.Courtesy

On Ok, Bong joon ho, director of Snowpiercer, the film that inspired the aforementioned series, takes us to meet a girl and a fascinating animal that she raised. Okja, as they called it, more than an animal to be raised, it became their companion and friend, which is then taken by a multinational to be turned into food. Bong Joon Ho appeals to our sensibilities by portraying the relationship that humans have with animals and the way the food industry treats them. Topics such as veganism and social problems are the axis of this extremely moving film.




Zac Efron: Down to Earth (2020)

Down To Earth is a travel documentary series.

Throughout this original miniseries of Netflix, Zac efron next to Darien Olien, Producers of the series travel the world to discover other ways of living, discovering more sustainable, ecological and responsible ways with the environment. This documentary series takes them on a trip to France, Peru, Puerto Rico, London, Iceland and Sardinia, exploring different themes related to the care and conservation of our planet.


