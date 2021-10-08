‘Movie Box’: The YouTube channel that says Venom came out of the closet | Cinema | Entertainment

The most popular antihero returns to the screens to fight Carnage. The film is now available in theaters in Ecuador.

The Mexican Hector Portillo has become a fun authority in the movie world thanks to his YouTube channel Movie Box, which since June 2014 has accumulated 979,000 followers who in the last seven years have seen hundreds of his film reviews and interviews with celebrities such as Dwayne johnson (The rock), Charlize Theron, Samuel L. Jackson, Denzel Washinton, Mark Wahlberg, Vin Diesel, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Ana de la Reguera and Gael García Bernal, among others.

Portillo imposes his informal style in the videos he publishes weekly, which last between 8 and 15 minutes. The most recent tackles the tape Venom: Carnage released (14 minutes, 39 seconds), which he qualifies as a “beautiful disaster.”

“Venon 2 it’s the sexiest romantic comedy you’ll see all year, “says the influencer in a comical tone when referring to the unique relationship that establishes Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) with the alien symbiote that turns it into Venom. Both seem to hate each other from the beginning of the film, and it seems that their routine is an overwhelming hell, Hector describes in this review, which does not have spoilers; however, little by little they realize that they are really needed.









The youtuber is pleased by this film that seems to fulfill his childhood dreams when he finally sees the combat between the antihero Venom and the evil Carnage, the plot’s villainous symbiote, whose resident is the serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson).

Since your arrival, Venom 2 has defeated, first, Shang Chi: the legend of the 10 rings at the box office in the United States, suggesting the success of this Sony film that opens this Thursday in Ecuador.

“Venom 2 is very good. It’s stupid. It’s ridiculous … It’s a lot of toxic, passionate, filthy and very tasty love stories, mixed up with each other, “says Portillo, declaring it a very funny film, always seen under the framework of pure entertainment, so as not to take it too seriously. serious, which seems to have been the purpose of his director, Andy Serkis.

“Venom 2 It is a superhero movie like no other “, says the young critic, shortly before indicating that the character came out of the closet,” and he is beautiful “, adding afterwards that the story has as a singular element the Eddie and Venom’s “couple” problems.

Let’s remember that Venom is an alien symbiote that lives inside Eddie Brock’s body, so both must live together intensely, without being able to detach themselves. (AND)