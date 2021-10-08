Miguel Almiron delivered a modern trailer for the 10-day quarantine

The recently wealthy Newcastle are already giving one of their players the movie star treatment, with Miguel Almirón quarantined in a luxury trailer in the club’s training ground parking lot.

Sportsmail Realizing that, prior to the acquisition, Magpies recently decided to pay over £ 100,000 to board a private jet to fly the 12,728-mile offensive midfielder to South America and back to his native Paraguay with his Cup qualifying hat-trick. of the world.

Miguel Almirón faces 10 days in quarantine once he returns from service with Paraguay

Because Paraguay is on the red list, the 27-year-old will have to isolate himself for 10 days when he returns to the northeast.

Rather than see him hiding in a hotel room, Newcastle officials came up with a Hollywood-style solution.

They forged a giant, modern, high-spec trailer similar to those used by Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lawrence, and Mark Wahlberg while working on the site.

Connoisseurs say that the luxurious and portable board features a variety of gadgets and technology to keep the gamer entertained.

It is understood that the club will pay around £ 600 per day for temporary accommodation. This move will allow Almirón to establish himself on the training ground, where he can roam freely after sessions, rather than being locked in a room.

His return trip was also much shorter than that of his companions.

The player himself is said to be satisfied with the solution and “can’t wait” to stay on his return.

Paraguay will play Argentina on Friday before heading to Chile on Monday and Bolivia on Thursday.

It is understood that other top-class clubs, including Brighton, are also considering a similar group to quarantine returnees.