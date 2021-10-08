Michelle Jenner responds in networks after her alleged pregnancy

We know that all the photos that celebrities upload to their social networks are analyzed in detail, to the point that there are those who are dedicated to looking for hidden messages and absurd theories in each of their publications. This is especially serious when the photo in question shows someone on the beach or in a bikini, because sadly their bodies become the object of unsolicited criticism, comment, and opinion.

This is what happened to Michelle jenner, who after uploading an innocent photo on the beach on his profile, has had to go out to deny an alleged pregnancy, but yes, he has done it with a grace and an elegance, that we can only give our tens.

“Baby on Board??” one of his followers asked him shamelessly (as if Michelle had to give you explanations, sir), to which she decided to answer “😳 more like a gentleman lobster and potatoes with eggs … and what has been a normal woman’s body. 😉 “. In a matter of minutes, her comment was filled with ‘I like you’ from other followers, who took the opportunity to applaud the actress’s response.









Unfortunately, this is not an isolated case, and as we saw yesterday with Lena Dunham, It can be much worse, because she has been receiving very cruel comments since she shared the photos of her wedding a week ago. His crime? That her body is not the same as the one she had years ago, when she sneaked into our screen every week in each episode of ‘Girls’.

“It is ironic that my body is compared with another that was also the object of public derision,” Lena lamented in a long statement referring to the nudes that she starred in the series ‘Girls’ and that were also highly criticized. “When will we learn to stop equating thinness with health / happiness? Of course weight loss can be the result of a positive change in habits, but you know what? So can weight gain. “

Lena recalled that the old photos your wedding have been compared to are from a time when you were dealing with an addiction problem and that, in the four years that have passed since then, he has managed to recover to become a person who thinks about his health rather than just success.