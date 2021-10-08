Friday, October 8, 2021
Michelle Jenner answers very forcefully to those who ask if she is pregnant after seeing her photos in a bikini | Big Bang

By Sonia Gupta
You have to be very sure when you ask a woman if she is pregnant. If it’s because you’ve just eaten a little more than usual and put on weight, it can create a significant upset reaction. More, if the belly is that of a woman who has given birth and has gone through a pregnancy as is the case with Michelle jenner That, yes, after two years he has recovered perfectly.

The actress has spent a few days relaxing on the beach. Now that the cool is coming you have to take advantage of the last blows of the good weather and say goodbye to the summer as it deserves.

She has shared a couple of photos in which we can see her wearing a white bikini and a long-sleeved shirt on top. Soon the compliments of her friends and acquaintances arrived.

  • Goya Toledo: How beautiful !!!!
  • Esther Acebo: How beautiful! ❤️
  • Álvaro Gango: 🤍🤍🤍 pretty!
  • Inma Cuesta: Colorado Canyon 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
  • Silvia Abascal: Lighthouse !!! 💫
  • Nathalie Poza: ❤️❤️❤️❤️

The doubts of pregnancy

But there were also those who made reference to a possible pregnancy. Remember that Michelle Jenner carried her first pregnancy in the most absolute discretion. We didn’t know she was going to be a mother until she was.




In July 2019 she gave birth to her little boy Hugo And now some are wondering if she is ready to give her a little brother or sister. “Baby on board ????”, asked one of his followers. She has not hesitated to answer in the strongest possible way.

“😳 rather a gentleman lobster and potatoes with eggs .. and what has been a normal woman’s body. 😉 ”, he replied, making it clear that those references to his body were not quite understood by him.

So no, she is not pregnant again, she is simply enjoying the finer things in life and showing herself as she is, that It is not one of those that is usually pulling editing and filters to show another Michelle.


Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
