Meryl Streep would join the Marvel Cinematic Universe

According to new rumors, Meryl Streep would be negotiating to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. What character will you play?

Without a doubt, Meryl Streep is one of the most important and beloved actresses in the film industry. Throughout her acting career, the interpreter managed to be part of successful projects and surprised the public with her work. In this way, she became one of the most awarded actresses, garnering a total of 21 Oscar nominations and 33 Golden Globe nominations. And although the years go by, Meryl Streep continues to surprise critics and audiences. Apparently, the 72-year-old actress still has several projects ahead of her. In recent years she starred in new films and she still wants to join different productions, with the intention of challenging herself and continuing to grow in a profession where she is already a star. There is no doubt that the interpreter has already tried everything in the world of cinema; however, he has yet to introduce himself to superhero cinema. Will it do it hand in hand with Marvel Studios?









Are you joining Marvel?

According to new rumors, which were published by the Giant Freakin Robot site, Meryl Streep would be in talks with Marvel Studios. At the moment, not many details are known about this negotiation or about the role it could receive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Even so, the medium ensures that the actress will have a character written specifically for her, which could mark a great turn in the world of this study.

Throughout the existence of the Marvel Cinematic UniverseWe have seen that the studio moved away from the original material of the comics and decided to bet on new ideas. For this reason, it wouldn’t be surprising if the studio wanted to create a character specifically for Meryl Streep. In the event that this rumor comes true, it would be a great debut for the interpreter in this world of action and superheroes.

While we wait to hear more about this rumor, Meryl Streep is preparing to surprise viewers on Netflix’s small screen. The actress is part of Don’t look up, one of the most ambitious projects of the streaming platform. It is a film directed by Adam McKay, where she plays the president of the United States and shares a cast with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.