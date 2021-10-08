Meghan Markle could compete against Kylie Jenner; prepare makeup line

Meghan Markle You could be planning to enter the corporate world of beauty. Since it has been rumored that the Duchess of Sussex possibly it will be the competition of other celebrities, launch your own makeup line.

As we have told you in The Truth News, there is a long list of celebrities who have presented their line of cosmetics. But we know that among the most prominent is the influencer Kylie jenner with “Kylie Cosmetics”; singer Rihanna with “Fenty Beauty” and the singer and actress Selena Gomez with “Rare Beauty”.

Recently Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were at Global Citizen Live, a musical event dedicated to charity. Also the Dukes have other important projects in the show, but apparently, the former actress wants to start something on her own.

Meghan Markle gave hints of her taste for the world of beauty

Meghan’s makeup is very subtle, simple and elegant, so if she launches her beauty line she could have great success with her fans / Photo: The Queeg

Meghan Markle made it clear via his blog, The Tig (which has already been deleted) that one of the topics that he is most passionate about beauty. On several occasions he wrote articles on the subject and even recommended his favorite products.









When she joined the British royal family, her popularity increased exponentially and according to RY, more than 88.5 million articles have been written so far that refer to Meghan’s hair, makeup and skincare routine.

But what has increased the rumors of her possible new business was that, according to different media, the Duchess of Sussex and her husband have had several meetings with Guthy-Renker co-founder Bill Guthy at his home in California.

The Duchess of Sussex could launch her cosmetics line with Bill Guthy

The Duchess could work with the same executive who has launched the JLo brands / Photo: Us Weekly

If you’re not aware, Bill Guthy is the one responsible marketing director of some of the most popular celebrity beauty brands, such as Jennifer Lopez and of Cindy crawford.

In fact, both Meghan and Harry visited New York to do business, according to the Daily Mail, and the royals traveled on Bill Guthy’s company private jet. Therefore, it is only a matter of time for Meghan Markle to confirm (or deny) the possible launch of her cosmetics line; you could also have for skin care, and much more.

