Friday, October 8, 2021
Megan Fox bloodied in Till Death. Until death do us part

By Sonia Gupta
Next November 12 it opens in theaters Till Death. Until death we part a chilling horror thriller starring Megan Fox

Till Death. Until death, is a harrowing horror thriller starring Megan Fox (Jennifer´s Body, Transformers), Eoin Macken (Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, The Forest of Suicides), Aml Ameen (The Butler, The Maze Runner) and Callan Mulvey (Avengers: Endgame, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice).

On Till Death. Until death do us part, Emma (Megan Fox) wakes up handcuffed to her late husband (Eoin Macken) after a romantic evening. Trapped and isolated in the dead of winter, in her secluded house by the lake, Emma will have to fight hitmen to survive and escape her husband’s twisted plan.

The film marks the debut of director SK Dale who had previously directed four shorts (Soul Trader, Beyond the Water’s Edge, The Coatmaker and Tommy) of which he has produced 3 (Soul Trader, Beyond the Water’s Edge and The Coatmaker), written 2 (Beyond the Water’s Edge and The Coatmaker) and made the photography and montage of one of them (Beyond the Water’s Edge).




Since I can remember I have always been attracted to drawing, comics and especially the cinema, the fault of this hobby is “Star Wars: Episode IV”, I was fascinated by the large number of spaceships that appeared in her and the whole world created by George Lucas, the scene of the corellia ship being chased by an imperial cruiser that advanced to fill the screen was shocking. The music of John Williams was catchy and easy to remember, and by then I remember my collections of stickers and the dolls of the saga. Another great influence has been the comics, specifically the Vertex editions of Spiderman, X-Men, The Avengers, The Fantastic 4, with which I learned to draw by copying the vignettes of John Romita Sr. and Jack Kirby. So it was not surprising that he ended up studying at the Zaragoza School of the Arts.


Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
