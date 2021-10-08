Megan Fox bloodied in Till Death. Until death do us part

Next November 12 it opens in theaters Till Death. Until death we part a chilling horror thriller starring Megan Fox

Till Death. Until death, is a harrowing horror thriller starring Megan Fox (Jennifer´s Body, Transformers), Eoin Macken (Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, The Forest of Suicides), Aml Ameen (The Butler, The Maze Runner) and Callan Mulvey (Avengers: Endgame, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice).

On Till Death. Until death do us part, Emma (Megan Fox) wakes up handcuffed to her late husband (Eoin Macken) after a romantic evening. Trapped and isolated in the dead of winter, in her secluded house by the lake, Emma will have to fight hitmen to survive and escape her husband’s twisted plan.

The film marks the debut of director SK Dale who had previously directed four shorts (Soul Trader, Beyond the Water’s Edge, The Coatmaker and Tommy) of which he has produced 3 (Soul Trader, Beyond the Water’s Edge and The Coatmaker), written 2 (Beyond the Water’s Edge and The Coatmaker) and made the photography and montage of one of them (Beyond the Water’s Edge).









Trailer