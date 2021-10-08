Media France has been paralyzed to see La Promesa, another police officer with a woman in front that pulls the mystery of the bogeyman (as Mare of Easttown)

Very few series

they can boast of paralyzing half the country, as has happened in France with

‘The promise’. With a 33% share, it has become the new revelation series, after the bombshell of the third season of ‘Baltazar’, another police officer that has broadcast Calle 13 here and that we recommend if you like the genre. The script and the idea is by Anne Landois, the creator of ‘Engrenages’, considered one of the best series in the history of French television that, inexplicably, has not been broadcast in Spain. This is another police officer with seven seasons and an international Emmy that Charlie Brooker puts at the level of ‘Breaking Bad’: there is nothing. More reasons to see ‘The promise’: reissues the successful formula of the policewoman investigating a bogeyman. Does it sound familiar to you? Indeed: like ‘Mare of Easttown’, but without Kate Winslet.









Although the Anglo-Saxon series are comfortably familiar to us, it is worth immersing oneself in productions from other countries that expand the world with the peculiarities of other cultures and ways of living. Let’s see: France is not as exotic as Korea, but ‘The promise’ does show us interesting places such as Las Landes, a region populated by

lush forests that contribute to the mystery to be solved. In reality, it is a double disappearance: that of a girl kidnapped in 1999 and the one that happens 20 years later. One investigated to the obsession by a police captain (played by Olivier Marchal, a former policeman himself in real life) and, two decades later, by his daughter (played by the Moroccan star Sofia Essaïdi).

As in ‘Mare of Easttown’, the series starring Kate Winslet, ‘The Promise’

skillfully mixes psychological drama and police thriller: the investigation with a woman at the forefront is intertwined with the tragic private life of the investigators. Both pull from the universal fear of the bogeyman, the ruthless criminal who makes girls and young women disappear all over the world. Feminism has long dismantled this myth as a strategy for women to avoid occupying public space freely at any time. The researcher Nerea Barjola explains it very well in ‘Sexist Microphysics of Power.

The Alcàsser case and the construction of sexual terror ‘. It is cheaper to prevent with fear than to hold the public authorities responsible for the safety of all.