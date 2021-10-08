Matt Damon sells his Los Angeles mansion

Envy is never a good adviser. For this reason, we warn you, what comes next can give you long teeth … Let’s go. Matt Damon has decided to say goodbye to Los Angeles by selling his Zen-inspired mansion in Pacific Palisades. He put it on the market in January for $ 21 million and, apparently not interested, decided to lower the price to $ 17.9 million. Result: It was sold in a couple of weeks, although the final price has not been disclosed.

The house is one of those that takes your sense. Situated on the same main street as his friend Ben Affleck, Matt Damon’s 4117-square-meter residence features seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and nearly 3,000 feet of lush gardens with mature trees, a koi pond, a play area for kids and a resort-style pool and spa. Okay, we have enough, dear Matt, we already know that in addition to being a good actor and being full, you have very good taste for the subject of houses.









Architect Grant Kirkpatrick of KAA Design used warm woods, natural stone and lots of glass, and included artistic details throughout the spacious mansion. The focal point of the home is its central atrium with vaulted 30-foot mahogany ceilings that let in plenty of natural light. Open floor plans and disappearing glass walls connect the spacious living and entertaining areas. The chef’s kitchen features custom mahogany cabinets, Bluestone countertops, and high-end stainless steel appliances from Viking, Miele, and Wolf. The master suite includes huge double walk-in closets, a spa-style bathroom with massage room, and opens onto its own private terrace with views of the palm trees and the garden. A game room, bar, office, gym, media room, wine warehouse, and tasting room complete the property. In other words, if we compare all this with our houses, we clearly lose out.

Located on the Pacific coast between Santa Monica and Malibu, Pacific Palisades has become one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Los Angeles for Hollywood actors. Dan Aykroyd, Chevy Chase, Billy Crystal, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, John Goodman, Steven Spielberg, Kate Hudson, and Diane Keaton are just a few of Matt’s former neighbors. Private and serene, the Damon Estate is located just minutes from the Getty Villa and Will Rogers State Beach, and is in close proximity to the world-class shopping, dining, and entertainment venues of Palisades Village, Brentwood, Santa Monica and the Riviera Country Club.

