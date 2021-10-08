Friday, October 8, 2021
HomeCelebrityMatt Damon and Jodie Foster star in 'Elysium' on La 1 de...
Celebrity

Matt Damon and Jodie Foster star in ‘Elysium’ on La 1 de TVE

By Arjun Sethi
0
48




Related news

The 1 of TVE broadcasts tonight, at 10:10 p.m., a new ‘Elysium’ pass. Directed by Neill Blomkamp in 2013, the film stars Matt Damon, Jodie Foster, Sharlto Copley, Alice Braga, William Fichtner, Diego Luna, Wagner Moura, Talisa Soto, Ona Grauer, Terry Chen, Adrian Holmes and José Pablo Cantillo, among others.




In the year 2159, human beings are divided into two groups: the rich, who live on the Elysium space station, and everyone else, who survive as best they can on a devastated and overpopulated Earth. Rhodes (Jodie Foster), a tough ruler, promotes a rigid anti-immigration law, aimed at preserving the lavish lifestyle of the citizens of the space station. Despite this, the inhabitants of Earth will do everything possible to migrate to Elysium. Max (Matt Damon) accepts an almost utopian mission, but one that, if successful, would mean the achievement of equality between the people of these two very opposite worlds.


Previous articleAriana Grande admits she broke La Voz’s rules
Next articleMedia France has been paralyzed to see La Promesa, another police officer with a woman in front that pulls the mystery of the bogeyman (as Mare of Easttown)
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv