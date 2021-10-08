Matt Damon and Jodie Foster star in ‘Elysium’ on La 1 de TVE

Related news

The 1 of TVE broadcasts tonight, at 10:10 p.m., a new ‘Elysium’ pass. Directed by Neill Blomkamp in 2013, the film stars Matt Damon, Jodie Foster, Sharlto Copley, Alice Braga, William Fichtner, Diego Luna, Wagner Moura, Talisa Soto, Ona Grauer, Terry Chen, Adrian Holmes and José Pablo Cantillo, among others.









In the year 2159, human beings are divided into two groups: the rich, who live on the Elysium space station, and everyone else, who survive as best they can on a devastated and overpopulated Earth. Rhodes (Jodie Foster), a tough ruler, promotes a rigid anti-immigration law, aimed at preserving the lavish lifestyle of the citizens of the space station. Despite this, the inhabitants of Earth will do everything possible to migrate to Elysium. Max (Matt Damon) accepts an almost utopian mission, but one that, if successful, would mean the achievement of equality between the people of these two very opposite worlds.