Matt Damon and Ben Affleck ready for the premiere of The Last Duel

GUADALAJARA, Jal., October 8, 2021.- On October 14, El Último Duelo, a film by Century Studios, will arrive in cinemas where it will show an exciting story of betrayal and revenge that takes place in France during the 14th century. and revolves around the legendary duel between Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) and Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver).

Damon and Affleck worked on the script alongside Nicole Holofcener, writing from Carrouges, Le Gris, and Marguerite respectively to ensure that the story had all three voices.

“The reason I joined is that Matt and Ben are not women. It is not that they cannot write characters of excellent women, there are many men who do, but I think that was what I could contribute; my perspective as a woman and a different look and voice, ”said Nicole Holofcener.

Affleck and Damon became interested in the story after reading Eric Jager’s 2004 book; The Last Duel: A true story of crime, scandal and trial by combat in medieval France, with a true story, based on 10 years of analysis of centuries-old historical sources, that reveals the turbulence of the Middle Ages with a level of surprising detail.

Eric Jager’s research included searching, translating, and interpreting documents as diverse as chronicles, legal records, property titles, army receipts, architectural plans, and historical maps.

In this way, the filming of The Last Duel began, which had to be developed in two stages, as a result of the restrictions imposed by the Covid 19 pandemic, where initially, in February and March 2020, it was filmed in different locations. of France, with imposing castles as main scenes.









In September of that year, filming was resumed in Ireland, following strict security protocols and at Ardmore Studios. Several interior sets were built, including the rooms on the Carrouges’ property and the great hall at Argentan.

In the tape you can see the hand of director Ridley Scott, who due to his unique filming style, and the case of The Last Duel was no exception.

And is that Scott not only edits his films during the filming, but he usually uses numerous cameras simultaneously located in unconventional places and some scenes of The Last Duel were shot with six cameras filming simultaneously, and take spectacular shots in 360 version degrees with camcorders.