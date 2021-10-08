Mark Wahlberg’s film caused a kilometer plug on the 17th bridge

From early in the morning, social networks and especially Twitter were filled with complaints about the kilometer-long blockage that caused the filming of scenes for an international film on the Francisco del Rosario Sánchez bridge (Puente de la 17), which connects Santo Domingo Este with the National District.
It transpired that these are additional scenes from the film “Arthur the King”, shot several months ago by actor Mark Wahlberg, which has permits from both the Dgcine and the National Institute of Traffic and Land Transportation (Intrant), according to to what was revealed by the director of the General Directorate of Cinema (Dgcine), Marianna Vargas Gurilieva, in an interview for a morning radio program.
“Unfortunately, in filming, it is very difficult to push towards specific non-working dates. Now, I do know that they (the producers) have not closed the entire bridge, in fact, what it has is a single lane because the filming is being done on the sidewalk ”, explained Vargas Gurilieva in communication with the program Sol de la Tomorrow, which is broadcast on Zol 106.5 FM about the concern of some citizens and why these works were not carried out on another day when there is less traffic flow.
07:28 AM – SANTO DOMINGO ESTE | Filming of a film on the Francisco del Rosario Sánchez bridge (Puente de la 17) in the direction of Av. Padre Castellanos, congested traffic in this direction. Agents of the @Digesettrd making possible in the place. #Traffic Express pic.twitter.com/deDLm02WBZ
– Express Traffic (@Expreso Traffic)
September 16, 2021
In March of this year, the American actor Mark Wahlberg was filming several scenes for the movie “Arthur the King” in the Colonial City.
At that time, a filming set was prepared inside Colón Park, with a kind of candy sales, where the actor will finish the scenes that since this morning have occupied various locations in “La Zona” and closed part of the traffic.
Wearing a red T-shirt and blue shorts, the “Transformers” and “Ted” actor looked relaxed and greeted some fans from afar.
During a break from the recording, he held a meeting with the mayor of the National District, Carolina Mejía.