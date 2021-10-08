Mark Wahlberg’s film caused a kilometer plug on the 17th bridge

From early in the morning, social networks and especially Twitter were filled with complaints about the kilometer-long blockage that caused the filming of scenes for an international film on the Francisco del Rosario Sánchez bridge (Puente de la 17), which connects Santo Domingo Este with the National District.

It transpired that these are additional scenes from the film “Arthur the King”, shot several months ago by actor Mark Wahlberg, which has permits from both the Dgcine and the National Institute of Traffic and Land Transportation (Intrant), according to to what was revealed by the director of the General Directorate of Cinema (Dgcine), Marianna Vargas Gurilieva, in an interview for a morning radio program.

“Unfortunately, in filming, it is very difficult to push towards specific non-working dates. Now, I do know that they (the producers) have not closed the entire bridge, in fact, what it has is a single lane because the filming is being done on the sidewalk ”, explained Vargas Gurilieva in communication with the program Sol de la Tomorrow, which is broadcast on Zol 106.5 FM about the concern of some citizens and why these works were not carried out on another day when there is less traffic flow.







