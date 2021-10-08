Mark Ruffalo reacts to the alleged identity of the “Zodiac Killer”

Despite their skepticism, Ruffalo hopes they can find the mysterious criminal. | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Warner Bros. Pictures

This week, the world of investigative journalism and fans of true crime cases have been shocked by the alleged news of the revelation of the “Zodiac Killer,” one of the most enigmatic unsolved cases in US history. , which has attracted the fascination of dozens of writers and researchers in the last fifty years.

The so-called “Zodiac Killer” was allegedly responsible for five unsolved murders in the San Francisco Bay area that took place between 1968 and 1969. His notoriety in the press was thanks to the fact that the alleged perpetrator of these crimes he sent letters and notes to the police to make fun of them, which included encrypted messages, cryptograms and various riddles, many of which took years to decipher.

The case hit theaters in 2007 with “Zodiac”, a film directed by David Fincher in which Jake Gyllenhaal takes the role of cartoonist Robert Graysmith, who became obsessed with the case to the point of playing an important role in his investigation. Robert Downey Jr would be the newspaper reporter Paul Avery and Mark Ruffalo would take on the role of Police Inspector David Toschi.









Fincher’s tape is often cited as one of the best-documented fictions about the case on the subject, although it does not necessarily reveal the identity of the criminal, it only offers guesses about it. This week, TMZ revealed that a group of 40 investigators calling themselves “The Case Breakers” claim to have unmasked the killer.

I’ve been down this road before. They made a movie about it. Maybe… maybe not. Every few years someone says they figured if out. Let’s hope they got the guy. #Zodiac https://t.co/XUcYUzE7gA – Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo)

According to this group, the “Zodiac Killer” would have responded to the name of Gary Francis Poste, pointing out that his notes contain some anagrams that can only be resolved if the full name of the alleged criminal is possessed, in addition to ensuring that some of his photographs match some descriptions given to the police.

Although this new discovery could be a great relief for the families of the victims, Ruffalo has indicated through Twitter that “this has happened before” and that “every so many years, someone says they have solved the mystery”, although he hopes that can actually catch the subject.

Poste was a veteran of the US Air Force who worked for decades as a painter until his death in 2018. He owned several firearms and served as a father figure to some young people in his community, including his son’s friends. Little is known of his personal life and, according to the FBI and California police, the discovery of his name is merely circumstantial, so the case remains open.