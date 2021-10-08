Man on Fire and Denzel Washington gain popularity after Netflix premiere

One of Denzel Washington’s most underrated movies has become a surprise hit on Netflix.

The movie, Man on fire, came in 2004 and saw Washington team up with the late director Tony Scott. The two had previously worked together on Crimson Tide.

Washington plays John W Creasy, a former CIA officer who is hired by a wealthy family to protect their daughter, Pita (played by Dakota Fanning) due to some recent kidnappings. Pita is eventually kidnapped, leaving Creasy on a mission to catch those responsible.

The film grossed more than $ 130 million at the box office and is a favorite with Washington fans, but it was not well received by critics. The film currently has a 35% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The BBC wrote at the time: "Man on fire it's a big disappointment for him Crimson Tide team Denzel Washington and Tony Scott ", while The Independent said, "If it's just Scott's way of saying, 'Take a little of this, Quentin,' the turnaround time (12 years from Reservoir dogs ) it leaves much to be desired".









However, the film has broken into Netflix’s “most viewed” charts in the UK this week since joining the platform earlier this month.

Fans on social media have also reacted to the movie’s inclusion on Netflix, with one writing: “Man on fire It has been added to Netflix, the best movie ever made! “Another added:” You must see it on Netflix. “You can see more of the reaction here:

Washington and Scott also worked together on the movies Deja Vu, The Taking of Pelham 123 and Unstoppable before Scott’s death in 2012.

Speaking shortly after his death, Washington noted: “Tony Scott was a great director, a genuine friend and it is unfathomable to think that he is now gone. He had a tremendous passion for life and the art of cinema and was able to share this passion with all of us through his cinematic brilliance. My family sends their prayers and condolences to the entire Scott family. “