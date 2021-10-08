‘Logan’, ‘Parallel Mothers’, ‘Elysium’ and more

It is time to welcome another weekend, this time from October 8 to 10, 2021, and that in Espinof is equivalent to a review of the best cinema that can be seen these days, both news in cinemas, platforms and physical format as those titles that can be seen on free-to-air television. Today we have chosen 12 must-see movies for these days.

At the cinema

‘Parallel mothers’

Pedro Almodovar returns with a melodrama that mixes the complicated relationship that arises between two women who have just become mothers, using the theme of historical memory as a backdrop. It is not one of the best works of the La Mancha filmmaker, but it is a stimulating proposal, both for re-exhibiting his talent and for the highly inspired interpretation of Penelope Cruz.

Criticism in Espinof

‘Titane’

The great winner of the last Cannes Film Festival finally reaches Spanish cinemas. As often happens, it is now that less enthusiastic voices begin to emerge towards the second feature film of Julia Ducournau, partly because maybe they had sold us something that is not really there, or at least not in the promised dose. However, it is always better to see it and form your own opinion.

Criticism in Espinof

‘The laws of the border’

Daniel Monzon adapts the popular novel by Javier Cercas in a film that has a love story as the main axis, but there is also something in it of a generational chronicle, a story of personal maturation and more elements that enrich a proposal. However, he also has idealistic overtones that sometimes work against him.

In streaming

‘Black widow’

Those who were patient enough to wait for the arrival of ‘Black Widow’ for free to all Disney + subscribers are in luck. This week has been when the entertaining adventure that serves as a farewell to Scarlett Johansson MCU and presentation for Florence pugh has become a catalog title.

Criticism in Espinof

‘A werewolf among us’





Amazon will include this film in the Prime Video catalog this Saturday, October 9. This is a very effective horror comedy that is probably the closest thing we will ever see to a movie like the great board game ‘The werewolves of Castronegro’.

In physical format

‘Jungle Cruise’

A new attraction at Disney’s theme parks made the leap to the big screen in this entertaining adventure film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra reminiscent more of ‘The Mummy’ than of ‘Indiana Jones’ and is right to lean on the charisma of Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, but also in the great chemistry that both interpreters share.

Criticism in Espinof

Jungle Cruise – Special Edition Steelbook [Blu-ray]







in TV

‘The hit’





An infallible hobby, one of those rare times when everything fits into a commercial film to offer you a film capable of conquering all types of audiences. It is clear that it helps to have Robert Redford and Paul Newman, but everything here shines.

Friday at 22:00 in Trece

Criticism in Espinof

‘Elysium’





Normally I would include here only films that I have liked quite a bit and don’t disappoint like this Neill Blomkamp work, but I know it has quite a following and I can understand it. At the end of the day, he proposes a future to a certain degree plausible, although I believe that later he does not know how to make the most of it.

Friday at 10:10 p.m. at 1

Criticism in Espinof

‘Logan’





An excellent farewell to Hugh jackman as Wolverine which is also the best movie in the X-Men universe to date. An adventure with a decadent air that knows how to use gore for its dramatic ends and that has no problem taking what it proposes to its last consequences.

Criticism in Espinof

Saturday at 22:15 in Cuatro

‘The name of the rose’





One of the most remembered works of Sean Connery is this adaptation of the popular novel by Umberto Eco. A remarkable mystery film with great setting work that explores one of the darker sides of religion in general and bigotry in particular.

Sunday at 7:50 pm in Paramount

Criticism in Espinof

‘The green Mile’





One of the most acclaimed adaptations of Stephen King in which Frank Darabont showed that there is no filmmaker who better understands the work of the famous writer. It is true that perhaps it lasts a little longer than necessary and that it reaches the level of ‘Life imprisonment’, but this mixture of fable and prison story has many incentives.

Sunday at 10:30 pm in Paramount

Criticism in Espinof

‘Babadook’





One of the most stimulating debuts of the past decade and also a most seductive psychological horror film, which is also much more than that without denying its status. Attention also to the great performances of its leading duo.

Sunday at 11:30 p.m. on laSexta

Criticism in Espinof