Friday, October 8, 2021
Lis Vega reveals she left OnlyFans: “It takes a lot of pants”

By Sonia Gupta
It was in January when Lis Vega He delighted his followers by opening his OnlyFans account, a platform on which he marketed the most spicy uncensored content; however, the famous revealed that he already deleted his profile and told the hard reason.

In an interview with “De Primera Mano”, Lis Vega revealed that she decided to end her time at OnlyFans, since her Clients were demanding very strong things from her that she was unwilling to do.

The Cuban told Gustavo Adolfo Infante that OnlyFans users asked her for things like make video calls totally naked with them, reason for which he assured that to live on the platform “you need a lot of pants.”

Likewise, Lis Vega affirmed that other reasons why she left OnlyFans was because He resumed his personal projects, such as his new album:

“Make video calls naked in front of a person. It is a full-time job and I don’t have time, I have been making music, my second album with 12 songs, since I want to return to the stage, “said the famous.




Lis Vega stated that she respects people who make a living by making content for their OnlyFans:

“I respect, the truth, I respect them, because apart from the fact that they are beautiful, you have to have your pants on well so that you do not care, as people point out and judge you and do not knock on the door to ask you what you need” he remarked Lis Vega.

