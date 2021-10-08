Liam Neeson can’t forget the tragic death of his wife Natasha Richardson

The last movie of Liam Neeson premiered in Spain, A villa in Tuscany, has a dramatic plot that recalls precisely the tragedy experienced by the great Irish actor, who wanted his co-star to be Micheal Richardson, one of his two sons, in the cast. In fiction, the accidental death of wife and mother of both characters. And in reality, the same thing happened. How is it that, especially Liam Neeson, accepted such a story that was undoubtedly going to remind him of the dramatic disappearance of his wife?

The following occurs: since Natasha richardson, his partner of fifteen years, passed away in an accident in the snow, Liam can’t stop thinking about her in every movie he takes part in. Choose action roles or others in which they occur misfortunes that he tries to overcome. We do not know if this way of overcoming the past is correct from a psychological point of view; it seems that it has a component of masochism. But Liam Neeson thinks so. Such characters fight, they strive to overcome obstacles. Thus, the actor believes that his inner drama is part of life and of how much he chooses to interpret on screen: a continuous confrontation with the evils that haunt us all, pretending to emerge unscathed in battle. This is his thinking, which has even carried over to Michael, his actor son. Interesting case that is probably the object of study by a psychoanalyst.

William John Neeson was born sixty-nine years ago in Ireland. In his youth he developed all kinds of occupations: he was a boxer, footballer, beer deliveryman … With his tall, athletic build, face that gives the viewer the feeling of being a good person, Liam Neeson has built a long history as an actor since he left his country to consecrate himself in Hollywood, starting with his role in “Schindler’s list.” Of course, given its bulky filmography, other lucky titles are remembered: Michael Collins, New York Gangsters, Revenge… Great directors have counted on him, including Martin Scorsese, Ridley Scott, Clint Easwood, Woody Allen and our compatriot Juan Antonio Bayona. With that spectacular physique that he looks, it is not surprising that your lover list be neat, with stars like Julia Roberts, Brooker Shields, Barbra Streisand and Sinéad O’Connor, among others. Of course, he only lived short-term romances with them.









The first woman he conquered was in 1980 when they made the movie Excalibur: Helen mirren, that splendid actress who continues to be remembered for having played the character of Elizabeth II, for whom she was characterized with surprising resemblance. The coexistence with Helen lasted four years.

Living in New York, Liam Neeson was hired to perform comedy theater Anna christie. There he fell in love with his partner, Natasha Richardson, descendant of a family with artistic roots, daughter of director Tony Richardson and the extraordinary actress Vanessa Redgrave. She was then married to producer Robert Fox, but was fascinated by Liam. They worked together on the movie Neil and in the television miniseries Ellis island. On July 3, 1994, they married. Then the offspring would come, two sons, Micheal and Daniel.

Nothing foreshadowed an unfortunate accident that would end Natasha’s life. Taking advantage of the fact that Liam had a filming in Toronto, she agreed with him that he would leave a few days of vacation to a ski resort near Montreal. And there he died in an unfortunate fall in the snow. It so happened that Natasha was able to communicate with Liam shortly before he closed his eyes forever. It seemed that the accident was not important and that the blonde actress would come out ahead. And so she told her husband on the phone. Liam shouldn’t worry, therefore. However, shortly after having that conversation, the last that the marriage would have, she lost consciousness, was taken to the Montreal hospital, where she no longer recovered. Doctors determined his brain death. A blow to the Irish actor and his two sons. Since then, life for them took an unforeseen turn: Liam went to work and drink without fainting, between film and film. And Michael, the first-born, took refuge in drugs. It took a while to overcome those consumptions.

In each shoot, Liam kept remembering Natasha, such was the love that made him miss her continuously. He thought that if he met another woman, he could overcome his depression by hooking up with one Freyn St. Johston, but that lasted a few months. In 2012 Liam Neeson continued to be a victim of loneliness. And so he has continued his life, thinking only of shooting more films, now with his son, in order to remove from his mind the perennial memories of the woman he loved most in life, and that fate snatched from him twelve years ago, a A date that he has not been able to forget, March 18, 2009.