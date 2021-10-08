Friday, October 8, 2021
HomeCelebrityLeonardo DiCaprio invests in Israel's cultured meat pioneer
Celebrity

Leonardo DiCaprio invests in Israel’s cultured meat pioneer

By Arjun Sethi
0
35




Israel’s Aleph Farms cultured meat startup received an investment from a particularly glamorous if not unexpected source: Hollywood actor and environmental activist Leonardo DiCaprio.

Aleph Farms invented a technology that creates cultured meat through cell farming, a biotech engineering technique that uses cow cells instead of slaughtering animals.

Based in Rehovot, in recent years this startup has already grown steak and chops. He will also send his technology into outer space with Eytan Stibbe, who will become the second Israeli to leave Earth’s orbit.

The actor invested in various Israeli companies in the past. The most recent investment was in a planned eco-certified hotel in Herzliya.

DiCaprio, who also finances Dutch cultured meat company Mosa Meat, said: “One of the most impactful ways to combat the climate crisis is to transform our food system. Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms offer new ways to meet the world’s demand for beef, while solving some of the most pressing problems in today’s industrial beef production. I am very pleased to join them as an advisor and investor as they prepare to introduce cultured beef to consumers. “




Didier Toubia, co-founder and CEO of Aleph Farms, said he welcomed the committed actor to the company’s advisory board.
“Our team is involved with improving the sustainability of our global food systems and we are delighted that Leo shares our vision,” he said.

The production of cultured beef has the potential to reduce air pollution and save land and water resources that are used in large quantities to produce meat.
It also promises cleaner, healthier meat, free of antibiotics and foodborne illnesses that are sometimes associated with intensive animal husbandry.


Previous articleAshton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have new project on HBO Max
Next articleDolce Sitges celebrates WOMENINFAN | Sitges Actiu
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv