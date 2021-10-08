Leonardo DiCaprio invests in Israel’s cultured meat pioneer

Israel’s Aleph Farms cultured meat startup received an investment from a particularly glamorous if not unexpected source: Hollywood actor and environmental activist Leonardo DiCaprio.

Aleph Farms invented a technology that creates cultured meat through cell farming, a biotech engineering technique that uses cow cells instead of slaughtering animals.

Based in Rehovot, in recent years this startup has already grown steak and chops. He will also send his technology into outer space with Eytan Stibbe, who will become the second Israeli to leave Earth’s orbit.

The actor invested in various Israeli companies in the past. The most recent investment was in a planned eco-certified hotel in Herzliya.

DiCaprio, who also finances Dutch cultured meat company Mosa Meat, said: “One of the most impactful ways to combat the climate crisis is to transform our food system. Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms offer new ways to meet the world’s demand for beef, while solving some of the most pressing problems in today’s industrial beef production. I am very pleased to join them as an advisor and investor as they prepare to introduce cultured beef to consumers. “









Didier Toubia, co-founder and CEO of Aleph Farms, said he welcomed the committed actor to the company’s advisory board.

“Our team is involved with improving the sustainability of our global food systems and we are delighted that Leo shares our vision,” he said.

The production of cultured beef has the potential to reduce air pollution and save land and water resources that are used in large quantities to produce meat.

It also promises cleaner, healthier meat, free of antibiotics and foodborne illnesses that are sometimes associated with intensive animal husbandry.