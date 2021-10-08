“La Roca” with chicken heart: Sings maanitas to 102-year-old granny

Former WWE wrestler and actor Dwayne johnson, better known as “The Rock” (The Rock for Mexico) I dedicated an emotional message to him, singing the maanitas to one of his biggest fans: a 102 year old granny.

Through your Twitter account, Dwayne dedicated a video to one of his fans for his 102nd birthday. This tradition has been repeating for two years, when a relative of Marie Grover contacted him to ask for a personalized congratulations on his 100th birthday.

The older woman is the interpreter’s biggest fan in the Fast and Furious tapes, the greeting sent on her 100th birthday signifying a lot. From that first virtual meeting, The Rock promised to congratulate her every birthday.









Through a video call, Dwayne Johnson greeted his longtime admirer and He got ready to sing the maanitas for his 102nd birthday.

“This is a very special video that is dedicated to a very, very special lady. This is one of the most special videos that I make during the year and probably one of the most special I have recorded in my life. special turns 102. So, with all the love I have, I am pleased to say: Happy birthday “commented the actor in his post on Twitter.

Meanwhile, from Grandma Grover’s side you can see very enthusiastic about the song and the congratulations of her famous favorite, who sings with all his affection “Happy Birthday” for his birthday.

After the song The Rock sends him a kiss, ensuring he will never forget his birthday and be present on this special day.

“Your Rock, the only Rock, sent them to you. Don’t forget your birthday, I can’t forget it. I love you, America loves you, the world loves you” assured Dwayne Johnson.

The maanitas given by The Rock to a 102-year-old granny show the great heart that the artist has; Rough on the outside, but loving and humble on the inside.

Jess Garcia