Kristen Stewart, very affectionate with the actors who play Harry and William in the film about Diana of Wales

Great movie premiere Spencer in London, a premiere captained by the new Diana of Wales film, Kristen Stewart. The new film by Chilean Pablo Larraín (already signed Jackie, with Natalie Portman playing President Kennedy’s wife) tells what could have happened before Christmas 1991, when Diana would have considered divorcing Prince Charles of England because of her affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles. The story once again presents a Diana of flesh and blood in the skin of the artist from Twilight, 31, who looks like a strong Oscar candidate after garnering rave reviews. During the premiere, Kristen was very close to the entire team of the film, although she was especially affectionate with her “children” in fiction under the watchful eye of her private Prince Charles, Jack Farthing.

Kristen Stewart says that playing Diana of Wales set her free, and even taller!

Elegant and rebellious, Kristen Stewart wows at the premiere of her movie about Diana of Wales

VIEW GALLERY





Jack Nielen, who plays Guillermo, and Freddie Spry, who plays Harry, received the carantoñas from Kristen who helped them, laughing, to be perfect in front of the lights. The young actors, twelve and ten years old respectively, make their debut in the cinema although they are shown with great ease before the spotlights, as can be seen in these spontaneous gestures captured while posing on the red carpet. They are an important part of this story, because William and Harry were always the great love of Diana of Wales who with them showed her more natural and close side.

VIEW GALLERY





Jack Nielen is English and was born on August 5, 2009 in Chelsea, London. Has no experience in previous roles so Spencer It is his great premiere, which by the way he arrived almost by chance. According to his biography on the specialized portal IMDB, he got the role after attending a free casting that was announced on social networks. Luck was on his side, no doubt! Among the curiosities that stand out about this young artist are that he likes golf and is part of the choir of his school.









His movie brother, Freddie Spry, was born in London on June 21, 2011, and since he was little he felt the acting bug. He appeared on television for the first time in 2018 in the series Lego masters, although Spencer it is his first movie. As he likes filming in 2020, he also participated in an advertisement with his little sister. Do not lose sight of him as his career promises. He also enjoys the sport as evidenced by the bronze medal in BMX he won at the London Youth Games in 2019.

VIEW GALLERY





A role that gave him wings

Kristen Stewart met world success in 2008 with the premiere of the first film in the series Twilight, a love story that mixed vampires and werewolves and that was only the first step in a trajectory that has only grown. This has been one of his most significant roles. “I enjoyed making this movie more than anything else. I felt freer, more alive, with more capacity for movement, and even taller “, commented the artist at the recent Venice festival. The ground moved and did not know what was going to happen, it is striking how it shines in a burning house. There are people who have an undeniable and penetrating energy, “he added.

VIEW GALLERY





“And the really sad thing is that, as normal, natural and charming as she was, she also felt isolated and alone. She made everyone feel accompanied and inspired by her light, but all she wanted was to get it back,” he said. The official premiere of Spencer is scheduled for November 5 in theaters, although it is still unknown if this date will be the same in all countries or if it will reach the screens of the United States first.







To know the most relevant of hola.com and not miss articles like this, subscribe to our newsletter here.