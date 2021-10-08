Kourtney Kardashian, Megan Fox and Jessica Alba show off their favorite nails for fall | Photo: Special

Famous businesswoman Kourtney Kardashian, Megan Fox and Jessica Alba show off their some favorites and are an inspiration to wear in the autumnWhether in shape, color or design, each one reflects its unique personality through the nails.

The celebrities are always a benchmark of fashions so they are always in the eye of women who admire beauties that stand out in acting such as those from the United States, Megan fox and Jessica Alba.

Recently the older sister of the kardashian sisters as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner appeared in the social networks With a photograph where she looks in the mirror, just when she got a radical makeover by cutting her hair, she shows off her green nails.









Green is one of the nail trends, It is combinable with autumn colors and Kourtney Kardashian knows it because her nails undoubtedly attract attention in almond shape as much as his new haircut that shocked everyone when Kris Jenner’s daughter made it known.

The film and television actress Jessica Alba is also another of the personalities who has shared her tastes for painting her nails, although this time she prefers those of circular shape and leave the colors aside and rather have a design of white stars and transparent enamel.

Jessica Alba wears a simple design on the nails but extremely cute, it is also a style that is used a lot in the fall, either in acrylic nails Or you can paint them yourself instead of stars, put some colorful flowers on it.

Kourtney Kardashian, Megan Fox and Jessica Alba show off their favorite nails for fall. Photo: Screenshot



For its part the American actress and model Megan fox He has also revealed his taste for long and multicolored nails, in one of his posts on Instagram, he shared his ballerina nails with contrasting hues on the tips and sheers on top that certainly look phenomenal.

Each of the celebrities has their own taste and each one highlights their charismatic personality, including recently Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox, posed together to show off the brand’s garments. Kim kardashian, Skims, with quetzal green nails.

The quetzal green color It is one of the tones that have rebounded in fashion, whether in nails, topa garments and even in hair, as the Spanish actress presumes Ester Exposito, It is a trend that sweeps the fall.