Kim Kardashian has five-star feet

The latest collection that Kim Kardashian (40) has created through its SKIMS brand, which began as a line of shaping underwear and is now has expanded to also encompass the world of socks, has allowed him to discover that his media rear is not the only part of his body that generates fascination among certain people.

As you have seen while promoting your new products, there is a portal dedicated exclusively to the fetish of podophilia, or what is the same, to foot lovers, who is dedicated to collecting images of the feet of a lot of famous men and women, grouping them into different categories, choosing the best of the day and giving them a score.



“Apparently there is a thing called WikiFeet“She explained in an Instagram video.” My God, I also have a profile. Who has done something like that? “

Although at first it seemed very strange to her that someone could take the time to sort the feet of famous people, Kim couldn’t help but be partly flattered to discover that yours are considered a true example of beauty and have received neither more nor less than the maximum score, five stars.









That is why she has decided that from now on she is going to go everywhere as she went to the MET gala, completely covered in a Dementor style, because since people love her feet so much, she only has to wear her black suit from head to ankles and some nice sandals on the feet.

Nothing else to see her step on the red carpet, criticism and praise came in equal parts. If on the one hand there were people who thought that his look was timely zero because of everything that is happening with women in Afghanistan, on the other hand, there are many who saw a declaration of intent in the face cover. A desire for anonymity in a time when his personal fame is more than planetary. Kim is known even in neighboring galaxies!

The look was a ‘bondage’ style dress signed by Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga. Bat sleeves, pointed boots and a black mask that left NOTHING in sight. Not the eyes. KimKar even had to be guided up the stairs to keep her from falling. Next to her, a companion also him with his face covered. The style of the boy who appeared next to her was very, very very similar to Kanye West, by the way. Could it be him? Twitter was on fire with theories.