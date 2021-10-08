Khloe Kardashian works on her new reality show, Mayrín Villanueva and Marcus Ornellas traveled to Spain: celebrities in a click

Workday. Khloe Kardashian started working on her new reality show. And she was photographed accompanied by her mother, Kris Jenner, as she walked the streets of West Hollywood. She wore a patterned catsuit, sunglasses, and stiletto shoes (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Business trip. Mayrin Villanueva and Marcus Ornellas arrived in Madrid, Spain, for the presentation of the series “If they leave us”, a reversal of “Mirada de mujer”. There they took the opportunity to walk and tour the capital of the country

Gala evening. Alessandra Ambrosio attended the exclusive party organized by Vogue magazine for her anniversary in Paris. The model wore a white skirt, black bodice and a jacket of the same color on her shoulders. She completed her outfit with a green leather wallet

Cardi B and Offset attended an event hosted by model Carine Roitfeld. The artist wore a black and gold catsuit while her partner opted for a patterned T-shirt and a camouflaged jacket.

Izabel Goulart was present at the exclusive gala organized by Vogue magazine to celebrate her anniversary. The model wore a short fuchsia dress with long sleeves with shoulder pads and details that left her abdomen exposed

Olivia Culpo attended model Carine Roitfeld’s birthday party in Paris. To do this, she wore a printed dress with long sleeves and faux fur details on her shoulders that she combined with a scarf hanging from her neck.

Vanessa Hudgens enjoyed an outing with friends at the exclusive Marco Polo hotel in Silver Lake, Los Angeles. He wore black shorts, a white T-shirt and a printed kimono

Shopping day. Rihanna toured the most exclusive stores in Manhattan, in New York. She wore a total black look: skirt with fringes, a diver that showed her top and very high heels

Katie Holmes walked the streets of the Soho neighborhood in New York accompanied by a man. She made some purchases in the most exclusive stores and tried to go unnoticed by taking advantage of the use of the mask. The man, meanwhile, did not wear a mask but did wear a cap

Sophie Turner showed her new look during a walk with Nick Jonas and a group of friends through the streets of New York. She dyed her hair red and flared her curlers in the wind (Photos: The Grosby Group)

