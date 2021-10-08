Friday, October 8, 2021
Keanu Reeves with a screenwriter of ‘the Batman’ in his next film

By Hasan Sheikh
Some time ago it was announced that Keanu Reeves would produce and star in the adaptation of ‘BRZRKR’, a comic created by himself with the cartoonist Matt Kindt and that it has become a total triumph to the point that Netflix will be in charge of bringing it to the world of live-action. Now we know important details that will unite her with the world of The batman.

In an interview conducted by Collider, the actor from John wick commented that the adaptation of his comic will be written by one of the writers of ‘The Batman’, starring Robert Pattinson. “We have hired a scriptwriter for the film. Mattson Tomlin«, Reeves said.

Netflix knows how to turn productions into franchises, so ‘BRZRKR’ could become one of them as well. Keanu Reeves confirmed that they are working on creating something bigger. “We are working to try to start a company”he commented in the interview.

‘BRZRKR’ tells the story of a man half mortal and half god who, after experiencing a very violent life, accepts a mission for the United States government with the simple purpose of figuring out how to end his immortal existence.

Netflix not only has in mind to create a live-action movie, but also plans to create an anime series based on this comic. It only remains to wait to continue learning more information about this new version of the comic ‘BRZRKR’ starring Keanu Reeves and written by one of the writers of ‘The Batman’.


