Keanu Reeves and Netflix’s new project promises action and blood

The comic book story takes us before an immortal warrior known as B, who is used by the government as a weapon in exchange for discovering his origins and how to end the suffering of eternal life once and for all.

image.png

Now, months after the official announcement, Keanu provided a BRZRKR update and up the ante for fans by confirming that the film will have “R rating”Due to the violence, he also clarified that does not want to make a direct copy of the comic, but give it a totally different life. The actor of John wick also commented that Mattson tomlin, one of The Batman’s screenwriters, is working on the script for BRZRKR.

“My ambition or hope is not to make a filmed version of the comic so that they have things in common, definitely the main character and his kind of rules, but that we can take him to other places as well. I’m talking to a couple different animation companies and trying to figure that out, ”Keanu commented in an exclusive interview by Collider.

image.png







It will undoubtedly be more than interesting to see the actor play the immortal and tell the story of the comic that conquered all fans of the cartoons. Keanu no revealed a tentative date of when we could see him become the immortal B. In the meantime we will see the actor returns as Neo in The Matrix Resurrections for December this year and by 2022 the expected fourth part by John Wick.

