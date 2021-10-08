Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant got married?

Keanu reeves He is not only an example as an actor but also as a person. Therefore, knowing something about his life excites his millions of fans. And more if it is about his love life, which has caused a sensation for two years when he formalized his courtship with Alexandra grant.

It was in 2019 when the Canadian showed the world the woman who had stolen his heart, in the case of the famous artist Alexandra, who for years was one of the best friends of the protagonist of Matrix.

This new stage in the actor made everyone happy, especially since he had been living a lonely life for years, which took hold of him after his daughter and fiancée lost their lives.

The couple who have become one of the most beloved of Hollywood it has a story behind it. Even Reeves would have collaborated with her on two books before the crush occurred, her arrivals on the red carpets attract the flashes of the cameras and until recently 48-year-old Grant was seen, accompanying her lover to the set of the new film. Matrix in Germany.









Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Gran already married?

OKAY!, the famous entertainment magazine recently published that both the actor and the artist were looking for a house in Germany. According to the content, both are in an incredible moment of their relationship.

The same medium commented that a source close to the protagonist of the films of John wick, He would have married his beloved Alexandra Grant last April in Malibu. The ceremony would have been a private event in which they joined their lives.

“Keanu’s friends hadn’t seen him so happy in years, it’s obvious it’s because of Alexandra and Europe,” says OK!

After a search for love by Reeves, who in the past was romantically associated with celebrities such as Winona Ryder, Charlize Theron, Cameron Diaz and even with the Mexican actress, Martha Higareda; seems to have found his soul mate in Grant.

