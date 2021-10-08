Katy Perry looks spectacular with new red hair and a pastel pink dress

Katy Perry decided to celebrate the resounding success that the album ‘Smile’ thanks to a viral trend in TikTok which resulted in 1 billion streams through the Spotify platform. For the occasion, the artist published a photograph on her Instagram account wearing a pastel pink dress that brought out her skin tone and her red hair.

Lover of vibrant hues, the American singer, Katy Perry, It is one of the best when mixing colors that result in a visual impact. The cover of his sixth studio album is a good example of this. Characterized as a clown, she went to a plaid pattern in Persian blue and white to contrast with the red of her nose and nails, in addition to the light pink that she wore in her hair.

The resurgence that the album had after its launch in August 2020 was due to the fact that numerous users of the social network began to use the single ‘Harleys in Hawaii’ in their videos, in which they lip-synched to a slowed-down mix of the song, then turned the camera around and returned to show a glamorous version of themselves with a sparkling background in the back.









Katy Perry dazzles with red hair and pastel pink dress

The performer of ‘Roar’ bet on red, pink and orange to create a chromatic sensation of impact, with one of the trendiest dresses for fall 2021. With a strapless design on ltopastel pink tex, wore a dress draped close to the body to fall loosely at the bottom thanks to a large side slit.

The garment stands out even more thanks to the Red lips who carried the American singer, added to a XL red-haired mane, which he combed completely smooth and with a line in the middle. ‘It’s time to take out the big balloons’, was part of the caption that he published with the image, hence he held a lot of shiny specimens while posing for the photo.

Thanks to this viral trend, ‘Harleys in Hawaii’ surpassed other hits like ‘Last Friday Night’, ‘Roar’ and ‘Dark Horse’, to stand alongside the others discs that marked a milestone in his career, such as ‘Teenage Dream’, ‘Prism’, ‘One Of The Boys’ and ‘Witness’.