Justin Bieber mistakes Tom Cruise impersonator for actor | Viral

Iraís M.

The singer wanted to annoy Cruise, but ended up being the laughingstock of the networks.

Justin Bieber fell into the internet by mistaking a Tom Cruise impersonator for the actor. The interpreter of “Sorry” shared on Instagram Stories a message addressed to the protagonist of Mission Impossible, in which he talked about his guitar skills while joking about the supposed fight they have pending.

Bieber even mentioned Tom Cruise’s official account, which he hasn’t updated since May, so he’s obviously not very aware of the situation.









What Justin Bieber did not know, it was that the viral video of “Tom Cruise” playing the guitar is not the actor, who is in Barcelona promoting his latest film.

The video comes from the TikTok account @deeptomcruise. In this Miles Fisher, a professional impersonator of the actor, joins his talent with that of visual effects artist Christopher Ume, who uses the deepfake to create an extreme resemblance between Fisher and Cruise.

Of course, Justin Bieber’s mistake did not go unnoticed on social networks, where he is already full of memes regarding the singer’s credulity. “Isn’t that really Tom Cruise? Well, it’s still funny ”, Bieber acknowledged about the situation.