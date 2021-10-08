Justin Bieber is fooled by Tom Cruise’s “deepfake”

After watching a TikTok from Tom cruise playing the guitar, Justin Bieber He dedicated six stories on his Instagram profile to the actor, in which he celebrated his ability to play the instrument and even covered the song that Cruise performed in the video.

The point is that it was not the real Tom Cruise, but the famous “deepfake”By Tom Cruise, a viral phenomenon of TikTok, which consists of videos of an impersonator of the actor, who is placed the real face of the famous with artificial intelligence so perfectly that it seems real.



Photo: Justin Bieber’s Instagram

Read also: Vicente Fernández Jr. denies that they are going to disconnect his father

What is a “deepfake”?

This video manipulation is known as the creator of the ‘Deepfakes’. It is an application that uses artificial intelligence to emulate facial gestures on a video and from thousands of images of a person it obtains quite convincing results. In the past, the system became known for a series of scandal with fake porn videos created with images of famous actresses.

The main concern is that the authenticity of content is increasingly difficult to verify. The new capabilities deceive the ordinary view and amid misinformation, fake news and coordinated campaigns to manipulate opinions on social media, it is challenging.

They make fun of Justin Bieber

In the end, Justin Bieber found out that it wasn’t really about Tom Cruise:

“Isn’t that the real Tom Cruise ?! Lol, well, it was still funny, ”the Canadian singer wrote.



Image: Justin Bieber’s Instagram

And, as usual, social networks did not forgive him, since on Twitter Bieber became a trend due to the amount of teasing and memes that users published.









tom cruise when he found out that he did a cover with a guitar and justin bieber reposted it, made a parody of him and even invited him to fight pic.twitter.com/1PSZBA8xZQ – am (@standingbiebs) October 7, 2021

The story behind Tom Cruise’s “deepfake”

Chris Umé is the mind behind the face of the Tom Cruise impersonator who has conquered TikTok under the username @deeptomcruise. Umé is a visual effects artist, with a long career in the field.

However, this project would not be possible with a single person, the area of ​​action is Miles fisher, a professional Cruise impersonator who knows the gestures and movements of the “Mission Impossible” actor perfectly, to the point of being considered one of the best in the world.

On whether Cruise agrees with his image being manipulated, Umé told “Vice” that at some point they sent an email to his agency to find out if Cruise wanted them to stop and even offered to delete all the videos. To his surprise, the “Top Gun” protagonist never answered.

With information from El Tiempo, from GDA

fjb