Jon Bernthal claims the Wolf of Wall Street pen scene was improvised

By Arjun Sethi
If something has The wolf of Wall Street are (memes) and countless iconic scenes. But some of them weren’t even planned. That’s what he explained Jon bernthal (The Punisher, The Walking Dead) during an interview on the YouTube channel Hot Ones. The actor, who played Brad Bodnick in the Martin Scorsese film opposite Leonardo DiCaprio, has claimed that the pen scene was improvised.

And you? Can you sell us this pen?

The first thing that Bernthal has wanted to make clear, as they collect from The Hollywood Reporter, is that although his role was small in The wolf of Wall Street… the truth is that it was enough to change his entire career. “It is the top of the mountain. There is no one better than him, there never will be,” describes the actor when talking about Scorsese’s work. “I learned a lot more from that little paper. My whole acting style changed from it.“.

The film, which debuted in 2007 and grossed $ 392 million at the box office, is based on the memoirs of Jordan Belfort. Bernthal put himself in the shoes of Brad Bodnick: a drug dealer who is friends with Belfort, played in the film by DiCaprio. And although his participation in the film was not very great … He gave us the scene of the pen, which was totally improvised. This is how Bernthal has told it in the interview:




“Can you sell me this pen?”

“When Leo was on his way to set that day, his security was a New York detective who had a job interview with the real Jordan Belfort. And Leo said, ‘Really? And how was the interview?’ And he said, ‘He handed me a pen and said’ sell me this pen. ” So Leo, without telling anyone, just put that phrase on the scene, “Bernthal explained.

  Source.


