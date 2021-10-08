Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck unleash their love on the red carpet | People

This has been the summer of Bennifer. Since images in a ski resort confirmed that they had resumed their relationship last May, the couple has not gone into hiding. In fact, Lopez made the reunion official in July, on his 52nd birthday, with a picture of the two kissing on the deck of a yacht. It has even been speculated that both were reproducing to the millimeter the most iconic images of their first stage as a couple, between 2002 and 2004. At that time, the actor even starred in one of the video clips of his girlfriend, Jenny from the block, a rather explicit metaphor for how the paparazzi siege could end a couple.

When they ended their relationship in 2004, and about to get married, both claimed that media pressure was the trigger for the breakup. 17 years later, both seem to have overcome that unavoidable factor. On Friday, Lopez joined Affleck at the premiere of The last duel, Ridley Scott’s film that also involves the reunion on screen with his best friend, Matt Damon. They arrived together in vaporetto and entered the Palazzo del Casino separately, but at the time of the premiere, they decided to delight their fans with a joint appearance that, of course, took minutes to go viral.









Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck pose at the Venice Film Festival. (Photo by Joel C Ryan / Invision / AP) *** Local Caption ***. Joel C Ryan (GTRES)

Aware of the media pull of their relationship, the couple orchestrated their official reunion step by step: Affleck got out of the car to pose alone in front of the photographers. Minutes later, it appeared by surprise Jlo, dressed in a white Georges Hobeika dress and imposing Cartier jewels. They kissed, hugged and whispered things in front of dozens of cameras. The image evokes, as if time had not passed, that of their last public appearance, at the Oscars in 2003, when the couple also did not hesitate to kiss in front of the spotlights.

This is the first time for the New York artist at the Venice Festival, but her presence was almost confirmed from the beginning. The actress has been in Italy for several days. On August 30, he attended the great show that Dolce & Gabbana organized in the city of channels and, since then, he has posed Instagram from there for his Instagram. With several premieres pending in 2022 (marry me, Shotgun wedding and The Mother), This will surely not be the last time that we will see the most mediatic couple of the year posing passionately on a red carpet.