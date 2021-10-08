Friday, October 8, 2021
Jennifer Lawrence shows off her pregnancy belly by walking around in tight leggings

By Sonia Gupta
Jennifer Lawrence.

Photo: Juan Naharro Gimenez / Getty Images

Just a few weeks after the news of her pregnancy was released, the actress Jennifer Lawrence she makes more and more public appearances where she shows her adorable little belly; the last one being a long walk through the streets of New York. Check all the details!

Last Wednesday afternoon, some images of the protagonist of films such as “The Hunger Games” and “Red Sparrow” began to circulate while giving a I walk through the streets of the city that never sleeps in the company of some friends.

Nevertheless, the looks were stolen by the adorable little belly that showed thanks to the sporty set of leggings and crop top that she used to complete her relaxed look, which she accompanied with some necklaces and her now famous messy bun.




The sunglasses were the effective tools to imply that she was not available to be approached and instead she preferred to enjoy the walk that was enlivened by the music she listened to through her headphones.

Of course, Internet users’ comments were immediate, many of them saying they are excited about the sweet wait for Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney, whom he married in October 2019 in a private ceremony attended by celebrities such as Adele, Emma Stone and Kris Jenner.

It was on September 9 that it was unveiled the news of Lawrence’s pregnancy through a statement issued by her representative and released by People magazine, same where it was reported that the couple is more than happy with the news of their baby.

Sonia Gupta
