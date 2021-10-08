Jennifer Aniston home video leaves thousands of fans perplexed by discovering the unthinkable

Actress Jennifer Aniston rose to stardom with the success of the famous series ‘Friends’ that was broadcast worldwide for 10 years. Since becoming a successful artist, thousands of people have wondered what the beauty secret is to keeping their hair so radiant and luminous. And it is that without a doubt the actress’s hair is her representative brand because in the decade of the 90’s she marked a trend with the haircut she was wearing at that time; This cut was baptized as “The Rachel”: the same name of his character in the television series.

The beauty and charisma of the famous 52-year-old California actress is undeniable and, although it may seem, she does not undergo invasive beauty treatments. In fact, he has recently shown a video on his social networks where he demonstrates his tactic to achieve the volume and movement of his lush hair.

In the video you can see the actress giving volume to her hair after being previously styled; leaving more than one speechless for his curious hairstyle technique. She would stand with her hair upside down, shaking her head while someone else sprayed her with a spray, which could be assumed to be some kind of hairspray or fixative from a distance. In turn, another person who was in front of her dried her hair with a dryer to fix the product previously placed and give it a beautiful volume thanks to the movements made by Aniston. The routine culminates when the actress places her hair framing her face, placing it to her preference and thanking her team of stylists.

Hair care for the artist has always been very important because it is her trademark.. For this reason, invest in products of excellent quality, preferably with an organic and natural composition that include ceramides to keep your hair hydrated.









In recent days, he indicated that due to confinement, he had allowed his hair to rest from chemicals. He stopped dyeing and using heat on it, in this way he managed to try new products to achieve a much more organic and friendly hair routine with his hair.

The actress recently launched her own hair care line, which includes a Heat Protective Spray, which in addition to helping the hair to stay healthy against exposures to the straightener, curling iron and dryer also helps to detangle, hydrate and give hair shine. The firm is called LolaVie and very soon it will be adding more products to its inventory, all vegan and cruelty free.

In this way, the famous “Rachel” joins the wide list of celebrities who create their own beauty brand. Among them we can mention Kylie Jenner with her cosmetic emporium kylie cosmetics, Rihanna with Fenty Beauty, Lady Gaga with Haus Laboratories, Jessica Alba with Honest Beauty or Selena Gomez with Rare Beauty, among many others.