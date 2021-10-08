Friday, October 8, 2021
James Rodríguez’s daughter will be in the film ‘Koati’ by Sofía Vergara

By Hasan Sheikh
The little girl will be with Sofía Vergara, Karol G and other ‘influencers’ in ‘Koati’.

In addition to Salomé, other famous Colombians will be part of the project such as the singer Karol G and the ‘influencers’ Daniela Calle, along with Sebastián Villalobos. In turn, Marc Anthony, Evaluna Montaner, Sofía Vergara and De la Guetto are other stars who will give voice to the characters in this story.

When does ‘Koati’ premiere in Colombia?

The film will hit theaters on October 15 with the aim, according to its creators, to highlight the fauna of Latin America, in addition to creating awareness about caring for the planet.




About the project, Vergara expressed in an interview with Glamor Magazine the importance of being part of this project, since she not only participated as a producer, but will also be the villain of the production.

“I feel very proud of this project because we have been doing it with our hearts for almost nine years and all kinds of talents have been added, including my husband Joe Manganiello and my son Manolo Gónzalez, a spectacular group of influencers, digital stars and celebrities who believe in our message, “he said.

Official trailer of ‘Koati’

