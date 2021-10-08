Jake Gyllenhaal explains why kissing Jennifer Aniston was ‘torture’

In the early 2000s Jake Gyllenhaal and Jennifer Aniston They were two of the biggest stars on the scene, so Hollywood executives decided to put them together in a romantic comedy that promised to hit theaters. The interpreter had already starred in Donnie Darko, one of his most unforgettable roles, while lThe actress had spent eight seasons playing Rachel Green in Friends, alternating film work with filming. Everyone wanted to see them together and the opportunity came with The Good Girl, where they give life to two supermarket cashiers, with a significant age difference between them, who has a secret relationship because she is married to another man. As the plot clearly indicates, there were a lot of kisses and intimate scenes.

Jake Gyllenhaal, who had previously said that he was caught by Jennifer Aniston while they were filming, has now shared that the shoot was truly terrible for him. “It was torture and at the same time no, it was a mixture of the two,” he explained during an interview with The Howard Stern Show. “Love scenes were very rare because maybe there were 30 or 50 people watching them, that doesn’t make you feel anything, it’s strangely mechanical, like a dance, you’re choreographing it for the camera “, he commented, with a sense of humor. An experience that many other actors have shared, revealing that it is very difficult to get carried away by the situation. “You can get in the scene but it’s like a fight, it’s choreographed“, has added.

Not only that, but they put space between them in any way they could: “The cushion technique was used. That was as a precaution and was normally used when shooting horizontally, in that movie. I think it was a suggestion from Jennifer, He was very kind to suggest it before we started.“, has detailed Jake, who throughout his career has preferred other types of films than romantic ones, with exceptions like this one, An accident called love, Brokeback Mountain or Love and Other Drugs. In recent years, for avoid the awkwardness of these scenes or dangerous and helpless situations for actresses, Hollywood studios have wanted to find a solution with what are known as coaches of intimacy, which help make filming easier and more natural for everyone.

Both Jenn and Jake were single during the making of that movie, at least in the public eye, but nothing ever happened between them, perhaps because of the 12-year age difference. It wasn’t until 2016 that the actor admitted in an interview with People what he had come to feel for his co-star in The good girl, when she was married to Justin Theroux. However, he explained that the crush on the actress had not arisen from her role in Friends, although in the early 2000s everyone was in love with Rachel Green. “His personality, seen from afar, the movies he was in, some of Friends Also although I’m not a fan, I like how she is “, he explained emphatically, distancing himself from the usual. Before 2002, the interpreter had starred in films such as The boyfriend of my dreams, She is unique, Boyfriend for hire or Until I found youalthough it was certainly his job at the sitcom what had caught the attention of the general public.







